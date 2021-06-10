Exercising checkbook diplomacy at WHO

Leave it to the World Health Organization (WHO) to insist that the only way to prevent the next pandemic is for its member states relinquish control of the organization’s budget and programming. That is to say, despite the assembly evidence that the gaps in governance and prioritization of WHO worsened the COVID-19 crisis. And yet, that was the main takeaway at the annual WHO agenda setting meeting, which coincided with a precipitous decline in US influence over the global body of the health.

This year, the World Health Assembly was held amid growing condemnation of the WHO response to the pandemic, including requires that the theory of laboratory leaks be re-examined. This too coincided with sexual abuse in the ranks of WHO, with allegations that WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus may have played a role in covering up the scandals.

As storm clouds loom over its Geneva headquarters, the organization recently posted a mea culpa, grateful the pandemic could have been avoided. In its report, the WHO also admitted having waited too long long to declare a global health emergency after learning of the existence of a Chinese cluster of COVID-19 in 2019. Although the summary of the report contains no reference to China’s refusal to cooperate with WHO investigators, it reaffirms that the organization lacks the power to investigate and act quickly when faced with potential outbreaks.

To address this weakness, the WHO report proposes a bold and expanded organizational mission and the ratification of a new international pandemic treaty. The catch, it comes with a 16% budget increase and new rules preventing states from earmarking grants to specific programs, essentially handing over all operational decisions to WHO leadership.

This new vision from WHO contradicts the conclusions of previous experts assembled in the wake of WHO’s calamitous responses to SARS and Ebola, which called for streamlining, not expanding, the bureaucracy and core functions of WHO. By soliciting additional funds, the report also downplays the organization’s squalid financial history, including the way it spent more on business travel in 2019 that its programs to fight HIV / AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis combined.

With the report in mind, WHO leaders used this week’s meeting to advocate for the establishment a World Health Threats Council made up of foreign heads of state, which presumably includes Xi Jinping and other autocrats, to hold countries accountable for their pandemic missteps. They also demanded that pandemic vaccines be classified as public goods, undermining the intellectual property protections of Western companies footing the billion dollar bill to develop breakthrough therapies.

WHO leaders also insisted that rich G7 countries immediately pledge $ 2 billion to WHO COVAX program provide immunization support to low-income countries. This includes dictatorships, such as Myanmar, North Korea and Syria, the last of which recently won a seat on the organization’s board of directors, its decision-making body at the highest level, even if the WHO documented more than 494 attacks perpetrated by the Assad regime on Syrian hospitals and medical facilities since 2016.

Following Chinese lobbying, the United States failed to meet either of its goals for the Geneva rally securing Taiwan WHO observer status or significantly advance the second phase of the WHO investigation into the origins of COVID-19. Adding insult to injury, the three-year appointment to the United States’ Board of Directors ended this month, leaving the organization’s leadership to countries like Belarus and Russia, the latter working with China to undermine an EU-led proposal to tackle pandemic disinformation. The Governing Board will also soon help select the next WHO Director-General. Despite a bumpy tenure and questions about his objectivity, Tedros appears on track to win a second five-year term. That is unless the United States and its allies nominate a more qualified candidate by mid-September.

While Washington may have relinquished its seat on the board, it retains control of an item in its checkbook, which funds 20% of the WHO budget. Of the $ 400 million, the United States contributes every year in WHO’s coffers, nearly $ 300 million is completely voluntary. In other words, the United States does not need to disburse any or all of these funds until the WHO accepts certain concessions, such as updating its procedures for reporting sexual assault and l ‘abandonment of its unconditional donation requests. Policymakers can also suspend funding pending the reinstatement Taiwan’s observer status, a decision which only with Tédros.

The United States has other tools at its disposal to achieve its goals. These included recommend G7 sanctions against China until it cooperates on the origins of COVID-19 and arms congressional hearings to pressure the UN’s Office of Internal Oversight Services to open a meaningful investigation independent on the pandemic actions of China and the WHO.

Basically, the multilateral Biden administrations strategy depends on obtaining a significant return on investment for US taxpayers. After 500,000 needless deaths, the exercise of checkbook diplomacy at the WHO is a test like any other.

Craig Singleton, national security expert and former U.S. diplomat, is an associate researcher in China at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, a non-partisan think tank focused on national security and foreign policy issues.