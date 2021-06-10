McGahn on Trump pressure: I felt ‘confused, trapped’





After Trump urged him to oust Mueller a second time in a phone call, McGahn said he was not feeling well.

After I hung up on the phone with the president, how did I feel? Phew. Frustrated, disturbed, trapped, he told the congressional panel of investigators. A lot of emotions.

I felt trapped because the president had had the same conversation with me on multiple occasions, and I thought I had expressed my point of view and offered my advice, and we were still having the same conversation, he added. And I thought to myself that at some point he would want to have this conversation again. And, at this point, I wasn’t sure exactly how to navigate this one, so I felt like I was trapped.

Representative Jerry Nadler, the committee chair who has claimed McGahn’s testimony for years, released a statement describing the testimony as revealing.

All in all, Mr. McGahns ‘testimony gives us a new look at how dangerously close President Trump brought us, in Mr. McGahns’ words, to the point of no return, the New York Democrat said.

The hearing was difficult at times as Democrats pressured McGahn over events four years earlier. McGahn appeared to dodge questions such as his reaction to the actions taken by the former president or, in some cases, said he did not understand the question. For example, McGahn said he did not have a precise recollection of certain conversations with Trump and others and referred to his previous testimony.

I hope you’re not suggesting that I’m not answering honestly, McGahn told committee staff when told about her recollections of her previous testimony.

Still, the former White House lawyer has developed several damning accounts of Trump’s actions early in his presidency, including when Trump learned that a special advocate had been appointed to investigate his campaign’s links with Russia.

Trump’s reaction then, according to McGahn, had been to lean back in his chair and say: This is terrible. This is the end of my presidency. I’m screwed “an exchange that was also included in Muellers’ initial report.

McGahn also confirmed that Trump then complained to him about potential conflicts Mueller would have as special advisor potentially involving golf membership dues and urged McGahn himself to look into the matter.

McGahn claimed he told Trump he wouldn’t take any further action by calling Rosenstein and that Trump shouldn’t do either to avoid a bad outlook: that didn’t mean the president was interfering , but it would certainly be easy to make it look like this.

McGahn said he also found concern that Trump suggested that then Attorney General Jeff Sessions resign because he recused himself from overseeing the investigation.

Because the Attorney General is the Cabinet-level law enforcement officer and confirmed by the United States Senate. It’s not an unimportant moment, said McGahn when asked about his worry. It’s not the kind of thing that happens every day … We don’t teach you that in law school. “

