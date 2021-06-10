[Cek Fakta] Photo of the Trans Papua road built in Jokowi’s time? This is the fact





A photo of the toll bridge which is told as the Trans Papua Highway which was built during the time of President Joko Widodo is circulating. This photo is circulating on social networks Facebook. Nur Hadi’s facebook account shared this photo on May 8, 2021. In his upload, he gave the following quote. “Buy rice at Ngawi market, smart people obviously choose Jokowi. Cirebon agrees, Pak Jokowi for 3 PERIOD” Search: From team search results medcom fact check, the claim that the photo of the Trans Papua Highway which was built in Jokowi’s time is false. In fact, the photo shows one of the sections of the Cikampek-Purwakarta-Padalarang (Cipularang) toll road that connects Jakarta with the city of Bandung.



A similar photo was found in an article titled “From November 1, tariffs for 15 toll roads increase” posted on the katadata.co.id site on October 30, 2015. The photo in the article contains a caption of photo “Vehicles pass through Cipularang toll road, West Java”. As reported Tempo.co, the Cipularang toll road itself was inaugurated during the time of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono on July 12, 2005. Construction began in 2002. The Cipularang toll road stretches 54 kilometers through three districts. These include Karawang, Purwakarta and West Bandung. The construction of this toll road is divided into two stages. The first stage consists of the Cikampek-Sadang and Padalarang-Cikamuning sections. The second stage, Sadang-Cikamuning. Conclusion: The claim that the photo of the road is a trans-Papua road built in Jokowi’s time is false. In fact, the photo shows one of the sections of the Cikampek-Purwakarta-Padalarang (Cipularang) toll road that connects Jakarta with the city of Bandung. This information is a hoax false context (bad context). False context is content that is presented with the wrong story and context. Usually, fake contexts contain statements, photos or videos of events that happened in a place, but the context that is written does not match the facts.



