Pak FM Qureshi speaks with his Canadian counterpart about the murder of a Pak family in Canada





Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had a telephone conversation with Canada’s Foreign Minister Marc Garneau on Wednesday to discuss the murder of four members of a Pakistani family in the country.

A 20-year-old man, dressed in a bulletproof vest, crashed into a pickup truck in a Pakistani family of five on Sunday, killing four of them, in what police claim was “a premeditated and planned and motivated act. by hatred “‘.

The incident took place near the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road as the Muslim family was walking in the evening, according to reports in Canadian media.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement that Qureshi said “the Islamophobic attack was a matter of grave concern and had caused anguish among Muslims around the world.” He appreciated the fact that the Canadian government, civil society, the media and the general public have provided support to the families of the victims at the time of their mourning and called for the perpetrator to be brought to justice.

Qureshi briefed Garneau on Pakistan’s efforts to raise awareness and curb growing Islamophobic tendencies.

He stressed that the international community must show common determination against the growing tendency towards Islamophobia and promote peaceful coexistence and interfaith harmony.

The two foreign ministers agreed to work together to fight Islamophobia through coordinated efforts in various international forums, the statement said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted on Tuesday that he was “horrified” by the attack.

“To the relatives of those who were terrorized by yesterday’s act of hate, we are here for you,” he said.

“To the Muslim community of London and to Muslims across the country, please know that we are by your side. Islamophobia has no place in any of our communities. This hatred is insidious and despicable – and it must end,” he added.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday denounced the murder in Canada, saying this “act of terrorism” revealed growing “Islamophobia” in Western countries.

