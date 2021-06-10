Boris Johnson and Joe Biden pledge to revive US-UK travel as soon as possible

(REUTERS)

Boris Johnson and Joe biden are discussing the relaunch of we-Travel to UK after pandemic as they meet ahead of G7 summit.

The two leaders also said they would work to agree new commitments on the challenges, including climate change and security, as well as on efforts to resume transatlantic travel.

United States President will meet the Prime Minister to Cornwall on Thursday on Mr Bidens’ first overseas visit since joining the White House.

No immediate breakthrough is expected on the resumption of travel between the United States and the United Kingdom, which stopped when the Covid pandemic struck.

However, leaders are expected to agree to work to revive UK-US travel as soon as possible via a new task force that will make recommendations on reopening international travel.

The task force will be overseen in the UK by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and will be chaired by senior officials from the Department of Transport and their US counterparts.

The two leaders are close to agreeing on a new Atlantic Charter to underpin common commitments on pressing international issues.

But despite the UK’s close ties to the US, lingering Brexit issues in Northern Ireland have raised concerns in the White House, with Mr Bidens’ aides insisting that nothing should be done that would endanger the peace process.

On the eve of the visit, Mr Bidens’ national security adviser Jake Sullivan said: President Biden believes and has stated that the Northern Ireland Protocol, as part of the agreement between the Kingdom United and the European Union, is essential to ensure that the spirit, promise and future of the Good Friday Agreement is protected.

Downing Street said the two leaders would step up their joint commitment to upholding the achievements of the Good Friday / Belfast deal in Northern Ireland.

Mr Johnson told reporters on Wednesday that resolving the dispute is easily achievable and that we want to make sure we can have a solution that guarantees the peace process, protects the peace process, but also guarantees economic and territorial integrity. of the whole United Kingdom.

The meeting of the two leaders comes on the eve of the G7 summit which will bring together the richest democracies in the world at a time when the West faces difficult judgments in responding to the rise of China as an economic and political force. and the destabilizing actions of Russia. .

As part of this process, the new Atlantic Charter will commit the United Kingdom and the United States to apply their combined strength to the enormous challenges facing the planet today, including global defense and security, the rebuilding better from the coronavirus and stopping climate change.

The original Atlantic Charter was a joint declaration made by Winston Churchill and Franklin D Roosevelt in 1941, spelling out the UK’s and US’s goals for the post-WWII world.

Eighty years later, Mr Johnson, who dislikes the term special relationship to describe the transatlantic partnership, said the new deal would underline that the UK and US remain the closest partners and the greatest allies.

Johnson said: As Churchill and Roosevelt faced the question of how to help the world recover from a devastating war, today we face a very different but no less daunting challenge, how to better rebuild after the coronavirus pandemic.

And in doing so, cooperation between the UK and the US, the closest partners and greatest allies, will be crucial for the future of world stability and prosperity.

The Cornwall deals, rooted in our shared values ​​and perspectives, will form the foundation for a lasting global recovery, he said.

Eighty years ago the US President and the British Prime Minister stood together promising a better future. Today we are doing the same.

During their meeting, the Prime Minister and the President will also discuss ways to further improve economic relations, including through a resolution of the trade dispute over subsidies to Airbus and Boeing that led to tariffs.

Executives are also expected to agree to a landmark bilateral tech deal to be signed next year, aimed at lowering barriers UK tech companies face when trying to work with their US counterparts.

As the pandemic continues, the two leaders are expected to agree to step up their joint work on genomic sequencing and variant assessments, with expert agencies working together as part of an integrated global surveillance system.

The original Atlantic charter was designed at sea aboard the Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales and the American heavy cruiser USS Augusta.

The modern namesake of HMS Prince of Wales, one of the Royal Navy’s two aircraft carriers, will sail along the Cornish coast to mark the occasion.

