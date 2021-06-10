If Donald Trump goes to jail, MyCityRocks will offer reimbursement for tour tickets





Asset

Photo: Bloomberg photo by Al Drago.

MyCityRocks, an online ticket exchange founded by former Houstonian Cliff Kurtzman, will sell tickets for Donald Trump’s upcoming tour with Bill O’Reilly. But Dr. Kurtzman is not happy with it.

In a statement released Tuesday, Dr Kurtzman said he was “in disbelief” that “major places across America offer Donald Trump a platform to rewrite history and continue to spread lies and disinformation as it attempts to undermine the stability of our government and bring an end to free and fair elections and many other democratic principles that have underpinned the United States for nearly 250 years. “

PREMIERE: Houston group The Wheel Workers speaks out against LGBTQ + hatred

Trump and O’Reilly have a date Dec. 18 at the Toyota Center. It’s nicknamed The History Tour – not to be confused with Michael Jackson’s 1996-97 trek of the same name.

MyCityRocks has dubbed it the Rewriting History Tour and will provide a full refund “if the event needs to be canceled because one of the speakers can’t show up because they find themselves incarcerated.”

“If anyone has ever dreamed of participating in an insurgency and overthrowing the United States government, or engaging in practices such as racism, betrayal, sedition, sexual harassment and rape, while trying to avoid going to jail, this is their chance to learn from some of the top experts in these fields, ”Dr. Kurtzman continues.

“We want to make it very clear that tickets for these particular events will appeal primarily to those who support someone who seeks to destroy American democracy, as well as those who study sociopathic, psychopathic, abusive and criminal behavior, sectarian behavior. and extreme narcissistic and narcissistic behavior Antisocial personality disorders.

MyCityRocks will donate any proceeds from the resale of tickets to Fair Fight, the national voting rights organization founded by former Georgia State Representative and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams.

MyCityRocks was founded in 2005 in Houston by Dr. Kurtzman, who worked with a commercial space engineering startup called Space Industries. He is now based in California.

Joey war

Joey Guerra is the music critic for the Houston Chronicle. It also covers various aspects of pop culture. He’s reviewed hundreds of concerts and interviewed hundreds of celebrities, from Justin Bieber to Dolly Parton to Beyonce. He appeared as a regular correspondent on Fox26 and served as chief judge and director of the Pride Superstar singing competition for a decade. He has been named journalist of the year several times by OutSmart magazine and the FACE Awards. It also covers various aspects of pop culture including the local drag scene and “RuPaul’s Drag Race”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos