The G-7 must seize the chance to revive its approach to China

William Pesek is an award-winning Tokyo-based journalist and author of “Japanization: What the World Can Learn from Japan’s Lost Decades”.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has just done something truly remarkable: to allow Democrats and Republicans in Washington to agree wholeheartedly on something.

The two main American parties may differ on politics, climate change, and face masks, but facing Xi turns out to be a great unifier. On Tuesday, the Senate voted overwhelmingly to throw in $ 250 billion to counter China’s growing economic and military might.

U.S. lawmakers also offered Beijing a glimpse of what to expect this weekend as Group of Seven leaders meet in the UK. This is the first face-to-face gathering of the G-7 in nearly two years. And the first of many with an American president not working to destroy the entity from within.

Xi will not be in the seaside resort of Cornwall alongside the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK and US. He also did not receive an honorary invitation like Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Indian President Narendra Modi who chose to stay at home to fight a new wave of COVID. -19.

This is not an oversight, but a tacit admission that the 47th confab of the club of industrialized giants is indeed the Chinese summit.

COVID-19 officially canceled the 2020 event. But it was dead by the time US President Donald Trump insisted, bizarrely, on including President Vladimir Putin’s Russia to resurrect the G-8 cadre. G-7 members have alluded to boycotting such a farce.

It has served Xi’s Communist Party well, helping Beijing avoid contempt at the highest level for its trampling of Hong Kong democracy, intimidation in Taiwan and the South China Sea, mistreatment of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region and, of course, its botched handling of a pandemic that has so far killed more than 3.7 million people. China will not have that chance this week.

Yes I know. G-7 news releases are often worth less than the paper they are printed on. But the arrival of multilateralist US President Joe Biden on the world stage makes Friday’s work particularly uncomfortable for Xi’s government, which has been enjoying a sleight of hand in recent years.

On the one hand, Biden doesn’t oppose China with bombastic tweets and Trumpian swagger. He is rebuilding the economic muscle of his country to increase its competitiveness. The bill the Senate passed this week is just a down payment on Biden’s commitment to both improve America’s innovative game and rebuild the economy “from the bottom up and through. the middle “.

No one thinks that the $ 50 billion or more that lawmakers are throwing at semiconductor designers and manufacturers will turn the tide. China has put the Trump years to good use to increase its own capabilities. As Trump pampered coal miners, brought back asbestos, and bullied Detroit to lower emissions standards, Xi has gambled big on chips, renewables, artificial intelligence and green infrastructure. Biden, however, is letting China know that the United States is coming back to the game.

The G-7 should do the same. Its members should pledge to restore global growth, contain inflation, let markets fix exchange rates, reduce trade barriers and cooperate on immunization programs. The agreement for a minimum overall corporate tax of 15% is an encouraging step. But leaders need to analyze the mechanisms and costs of non-compliance for this to work.

It is also a chance for the G-7 leaders and their guests to corner Biden to end the most pernicious of Trump tariffs on China. The point is not to let Xi’s Communist Party get away with it, but taxing Chinese products has done more to disrupt supply chains and raise world prices than to curb Beijing. China is not a bilateral challenge, but it is better to deal with it multilaterally with carrots and sticks.

A more constructive approach could get Xi to participate in efforts to get to the bottom of COVID-19. Until recently, Canberra was the only one calling for a concrete investigation into what happened in Wuhan and how to stop a rehearsal. Trump’s campaign to obstruct the World Health Organization has made this impossible. Biden reports that Morrison’s government now has partners in the effort.

Members of the WHO investigative team visit the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan on January 31: A more constructive approach could involve Xi Jinping in efforts to get to the bottom of COVID-19. © Reuters

G-7 leaders knew in 2019 that no major global dilemma could be solved without Chinese participation – from trade in currencies to carbon emissions to pandemic preparedness. Still, Biden’s first overseas trip as president is a chance to revive China’s relations with the developed world.

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, says the aim is to “bring together the democracies of the world to meet the great challenges of our time.” Between the lines in bold are the very topics Xi hates to see in the headlines: human rights violations; provocations in Asian seas; the life of Hong Kongers and Taiwanese; coercive policies, including vaccine diplomacy shenanigans and the Belt and Road fallout in the poorest countries.

Xi seems to realize that China has a whole image problem. His wolf warrior diplomacy is nothing but Trumpism with Chinese characteristics. Now Xi’s team claims to be pivoting into a “let’s be kind” squat. Still, Xi would be wrong to think that the G-7 is in a loving mood.

China likes to tell the world to stay out of its “internal affairs”. The news from Cornwall will be a stark reminder that when you are economy # 2 and produce more than your fair share of pandemics, domestic events turn into global affairs deserving multilateral contempt.