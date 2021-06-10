Afghan government and Taliban negotiators meet in Doha to discuss peace





Officials including former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and Taliban deputy leader and negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar attend the Afghan peace conference in Moscow, Russia on March 18, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko / Pool via REUTERS

The Afghan government and Taliban negotiators met this week in Qatar’s capital Doha to discuss the peace process, the first meeting in weeks after negotiations ended earlier this year.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday that the heads of the two teams, as well as some of their negotiators, had met the day before in Doha.

“They discussed topics on the agenda, speeding up the Afghan negotiation process and reaching mutual understanding in this regard,” he said.

The meeting was the first announced rally of the two sides since mid-May and after already slow-moving talks largely broken down in April, when the United States announced it would withdraw its forces by September 11.

The Taliban had reacted angrily to the announcement because it meant foreign forces would remain in the country beyond a May deadline agreed with the previous Trump administration. The Islamist group has said it will boycott a major peace conference scheduled to take place in Turkey.

Negotiators had started in Doha in September to find a way to end decades of war. But talks stalled after a few rounds, and violence has escalated since the United States began to withdraw its troops permanently.

Finding common ground between the two belligerents has been a top priority for Western capitals, especially Washington.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said last week that his country was pushing for a political settlement in Afghanistan before the departure of foreign troops, in order to reduce the risk of civil war in its western neighbor. Read more

