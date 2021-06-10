Bengal BJP chief Suvendu Adhikari meets Prime Minister Modi in Delhi, says detailed discussion lasted 45 minutes

Opposition leader in the West Bengal Assembly, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Bengal BJP chief Suvendu Adhikari meets Prime Minister Modi in Delhi on Wednesday (Photo courtesy: Twitter @narendramodi)
STRONG POINTS
- Suvendu Adhikari met Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi on Tuesday
- Met with the leader of the opposition in the Assembly of West Bengal, Shri Suvendu Adhikari: PM Modi
- Asked for the Prime Minister’s support and advice for the development of West Bengal, said Suvendu Adhikari
BJP leader and West Bengal MP Suvendu Adhikari met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. Appointed Leader of the Opposition (LdP) in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari said his meeting with Prime Minister Modi lasted 45 minutes during which they had a “detailed discussion” on several “political issues” .
Suvendu Adhikari’s meeting with Prime Minister Modi followed his previous meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP President JP Nadda on Tuesday in Delhi.
Suvendu Adhikari defeated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram headquarters in parliamentary elections held in March-April. He had moved to Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congressional BJP prior to the election. While at TMC, Suvendu Adhikari was considered a close confidant of Mamata Banerjee and held multiple portfolios as a minister in the state government.
“I met the leader of the opposition in the Assembly of West Bengal, Shri Suvendu Adhikari,” the prime minister said on Twitter. He also posted a photo of his meeting with Adhikari.
Suvendu Adhikari also posted two photos of his meeting with Prime Minister Modi on the microblogging site Twitter. He wrote, “Glad to meet the Honorable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. Thank him for the precious time he gave me.”
“A detailed discussion took place for nearly 45 minutes regarding Bengal and several other political issues. I asked for his support and advice for the development of West Bengal,” Suvendu Adhikari added.
Reports suggest that after Suvendu Adhikari, BJP leaders of Bengal, Arjun Singh and Saumitra Khan, are expected to meet with party leader JP Nadda in New Delhi this week.
The BJP accused West Bengal’s TMC government of targeting its workers in a wave of post-election violence.
Reports also indicate a reverse migration of TMC leaders and workers who joined the BJP ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.
The absence of party leaders Mukul Roy, Shamik Bhattacharya and Rajib Banerjee from a key Bengal BJP meeting earlier this week has further added to speculation.
