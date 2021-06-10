Biden to announce mass vaccine donations as first overseas tour begins

His multilateral charm offensive began before he even landed in England for a busy week that includes a meeting of G7 leaders, summits with NATO and the European Union, and talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir. Putin.

Along the way, Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One that the president would kick off with the news of a major vaccine-sharing initiative.

Sullivan did not give full details, but U.S. media said the Biden administration was preparing to purchase 500 million doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine for international distribution.

The doses will go to developing countries, he added, calling the US-led initiative “the right thing to do.”

“This is what Americans do in times of need. We were the arsenal of democracy during World War II. We are going to be the arsenal of vaccines,” Sullivan added.

The Group of Seven will make a new joint statement on “a comprehensive plan to help end this pandemic as quickly as possible,” he said.

– “Tight” transatlantic links –

U.S. Armed Forces personnel stationed at British Royal Air Force Base Mildenhall in eastern England gave a loud welcome to Biden, 78, and his wife Jill after the landing of the presidential plane.

The US leader is due to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday and the two are expected to agree on a new version of the “Atlantic Charter”, the 1941 pact signed by Winston Churchill and Franklin D. Roosevelt setting goals for after war. for democracy, commerce and opportunity.

Biden will attend the G7 rally at a Cornish seaside resort from Friday to Sunday, alongside leaders from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

Then, in quick succession, he will visit Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle and fly to Brussels for summits with the NATO military alliance on Monday and the European Union on Tuesday.

He will end up in Geneva to meet with Putin next Wednesday.

As the world still rises from the wreckage of Covid-19, Biden launched his diplomatic marathon as a much-needed return to American leadership.

At RAF Mildenhall, he cited Irish poet WB Yeats’ “Easter 1916” – about the Irish rebellion against British rule – to sum up how the world had been “completely transformed” by the global health crisis.

But he added: “At every step of the way, we will make it clear that the United States is back and that the world’s democracies are stepping up to tackle the toughest challenges and the issues that matter most to our future, that we are committed to leading with strength, defending our values ​​and serving our employees. ”

Bringing together “like-minded nations” is essential, he said.

Biden’s pitch marks a return to traditional American diplomacy after four years in which his predecessor Donald Trump flirted with autocrats and requalified swear-word multilateralism.

When meeting with Putin, Biden said he would “let him know what I want him to know”, to loud cheers.

– ‘Wind in the back’ –

However, some European partners, stung by Trump, may be skeptical of his commitment.

EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis called on the United States to “speak the word” when it comes to resolving the lingering trade disputes of the Trump era.

And there was friction last month when Washington blocked French attempts at the United Nations to demand a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Biden’s rise in vaccine donations also follows what critics saw as a long period of hoarding.

The meeting of the American president on the sidelines of NATO with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan promises to be particularly hot.

Biden upset Erdogan, who was at times an ally of Trump, by pointing out the dire human rights situation in Turkey and acknowledging the genocide of the Ottoman Empire against the Armenians. Washington risks “losing a precious friend”, warned Erdogan.

– ‘More stable?’ –

Expectations for the Putin summit are so low that simply making US-Russian relations “more stable” would be considered a success, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other White House officials said.

The White House views the February extension of the New START nuclear weapons treaty as an example of where business can be done. Biden also needs the Kremlin to move forward with Iran, which is close to Russia.

The list of tensions is, however, much longer.

Biden accuses Russia of being responsible for the massive SolarWinds cyberattack, election interference and, at the very least, harboring criminals behind ransomware attacks on the Colonial Vital Pipeline and the US affiliate from Brazilian meat packaging giant JBS.

Biden will also pressure Putin over the saber strikes on the Ukrainian border, the imprisonment of opponent Alexei Navalny and his support for Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian strongman who forced a Ryanair airliner to land. in Minsk, then arrested an opponent on the flight.

