Land of 5,000 canals transformed into dense forest





Rawalpindi: Punjab Forest Department (extension) Rawalpindi Division began growing forests by planting trees on thousands of hectares of barren and wasteland private land as part of Prime Minister Imran Khans Ten Billion Tree program Tsunami.

In the Chakwal district of Rawalpindi Division alone, 5,000 kanal lands have so far been turned into dense forest, said Sher Afzal Raja, district forestry manager of the Punjab forest department in Rawalpindi (extension) on Wednesday. .

He briefed the advisor to the Chief Minister of Punjab Asif Mehmood and the vice president of the Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi Malik Abid Hussain during a ceremony. The ceremony was attended by students from different schools, colleges, Rotary Club International members, farmers and private landowners.

Sher Afzal Raja said the Chakwal Range Forest District Office will distribute 0.4 million saplings to the farming community. He called on farmers to resettle their barren land through afforestation and announced that the forestry department would provide them with saplings at the cheapest rate of Rs2 per plant.

They would plant these saplings in their arid lands and the forestry department would help them grow these saplings appropriately, he added, saying that millions of these plants will be given to farmers in all districts and tehsils of the region. division.

He added that practical steps have also been taken to expand forests on lands belonging to the department and to protect existing forests, which has led to a massive increase in forest area for the first time.

“Along with these practical and immediate steps, we are also raising public awareness to highlight the need and importance of trees for which a massive advertising campaign has been launched,” he said.

Punjabi Chief Minister’s Advisor Asif Mehmood and PHA Vice President Rawalpindi Malik Abid Hussain appreciated the efforts of Sher Afzal Raja and other Range Forest staff and said that while each responsible officer works with the same enthusiasm and the same passion, there is no reason that the first Tsunami of ten billion trees of Minister Imran Khan would not end in the shortest possible time.

They said that we must provide a safe environment for our future generations for which every citizen should fully participate in tree planting. Later, Asif Mehmood and Malik Abid Hussain planted saplings with others on this occasion.

