This is Jokowi’s reaction when shown the article insulting the president in the RKUHP: National Legal





JAKARTA – The article insulting the president has reappeared in the Criminal Code. In fact, this article had previously been repealed by the Constitutional Court (MK). Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menkopolhukam) Mahfud MD, via his Twitter account @mohmahfudmd, revealed President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ‘s response regarding the existence of the article. According to him, President Jokowi has left it to the legislator. Before I became coordinating minister and there was a controversy over whether or not to include the article on insulting the president in the Penal Code, I asked for Mr. Jokowi’s attitude. The answer is, it is the legislature that is good for the state. For me personally, to enter or not to enter is the same, after all, I have often been insulted but never made a complaint against him, Mahfud wrote on his twitter account @mohmahfudmd, Thursday (10 / 6/2021). He said that for President Jokowi there is no difference whether there is an article or not. Because when he was insulted by Jokowi personally, he never reported it. Thus, according to Pak Jokowi as president “whether or not to include articles on the insult of the president in the Penal Code, the decision is up to the discussion in the legislature; basically what is good for the country ‘, but for Mr. Jokowi as a person to enter or not it is the same, he is often insulted and never complains / complains, he said declared. (kha)

