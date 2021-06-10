Delhi CM Kejriwal says he will only credit SC “push” for free vaccine transfer from Prime Minister Modi





Despite leading Indian government sources clarifying that the centralized free immunization plan was presented to Prime Minister Modi on June 1, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court of India for lobbying the government on vaccine prices. PM Modi on Monday in his address to the Nation, in a series of announcements, said that from June 21, all people over the age of 18 will receive free COVID-19 vaccines in all districts of the country . Not only that, but also PM Modi had announced the abandonment of the decentralized policy, adding that the Center will take care of purchasing 75% of COVID-19 vaccines from manufacturers and then provide them free of charge to states for vaccination. . Arvind Kejriwal says Prime Minister Modi’s decision to ‘vaccinate free for all’ was taken under pressure from SC Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Modi’s decision to “vaccinate free for all”, however, said the central government’s decision was being taken under pressure. “We thank the Supreme Court of India, as this happened due to pressure from the Supreme Court of India. The Supreme Court asked the central government why vaccines are charged for people aged 18 and over. at 44, while others are free. Although the decision was made under pressure from the Supreme Court, still as there is a saying “Better late than never”, it happened for good of the country and I hope that from now on the vaccination campaign will run smoothly. “ Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited a vaccination center a day after his government launched the ‘vote Jahan, vaccine vahan’ campaign in the nation’s capital when he interacted with the media and praised the central government . “Free and centralized vaccination decision taken before SC observations” As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced the centralized purchase of vaccines and their free supply to state governments, opposition parties were quick to thank India’s Supreme Court for pressing the Center to announce universal vaccination. However, prominent sources in the Indian government refuted opposition claims by stating that the centralized free immunization plan was presented to Prime Minister Modi on June 1. The Prime Minister had given his approval the same day, while the observations of the Supreme Court on the same were given a day later, that is to say on June 2. “The centralized free vaccination plan was presented to the PM on June 1, after one month of the decentralized model. PM had given approval in principle at the meeting and preparations began on June 1 and it was announced today (June 7), “the sources said. Delhi CM Kejriwal monitors ‘Vote Jahaan, Wahin vaccine’ campaign Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media on Wednesday as the nation’s capital began the process of “Jahaan vote, Wahin vaccine”. The Chief Minister also raised the allegations of COVID-19 data concealment and added that greater transparency is maintained by the Delhi government led by the AAP. The Chief Minister reached the vaccination center at Lancer Road School, Timarpurto, to monitor the Jahaan vote, the Wahin vaccine In his tweet, the Chief Minister described the process as citizens face “no online reservation problem “. The AAP government led by Arvind Kejriwal has taken an additional step for COVID-19 vaccination and has started administering citizens at the polling station in the capital. The Booth Level Officer (BLO) is responsible for touring each 70-room house per day to inspect and supervise people, especially if they are over 45 years old. Officers have been tasked with ensuring that eligible citizens have received both doses of vaccine and if not, slots are assigned by the officer for vaccination. (Image credits: PTI / ANI)







