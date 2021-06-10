China’s growing global power and influence is provoking a Western reaction.





China’s rise on the international stage may be inexorable, but right now it seems to be facing some speed bumps. For starters, there is the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in China. Beijing first received praise for quickly overpowering it at home and launching an economic recovery. But of late, Chinese officials have seemed to almost gloat in their criticism of other countries’ performance, and that has been grated. Why we wrote this The rise of China seems inexorable. But new questions about the origins of COVID-19 and a closer examination of Beijing’s repressive style and military assertiveness have heightened global mistrust. On top of that, there has been a lot of talk lately about the possibility that the coronavirus escaped from a Chinese lab, rather than jumping from wild animal to humans. President Joe Biden even ordered an intelligence review of the evidence. At the same time, Mr. Biden has made China his top foreign policy priority, and he doesn’t hesitate to criticize Beijing for its autocratic manners at home and increasingly assertive military actions in its neighborhood. It drew the world’s attention to China, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping took notice. Last week, he told senior officials they had to project a credible, kind and respectable image of their country. Given how China’s international climate of opinion appears to be changing, this could be a tall order.

That doesn’t mean the hypothesis will prove to be true: Many scientists still believe the pandemic is more likely to result from animal-to-animal transmission of COVID-19. Still, the review has drawn new attention to Chinese authorities’ ambiguity over the virus’s origins and rekindled international criticism of its usual secrecy. Such criticism is also spreading regarding China’s oppression of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang in the country’s northwest, and its crackdown on pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. Enter speed bump number two: greater international unease over China’s national autocracy and its growing assertiveness abroad. An activist attends a rally to protest the treatment of Uyghur women and to call on the Biden administration to boycott the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics outside the White House in Washington on May 27, 2021. The arrival of a new administration in Washington was instrumental in this trend. President Biden made China and the Asia-Pacific region the main focus of his foreign policy, an obvious goal even this week as he prepared to hold a series of summits with allies in Europe and a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In an opinion piece in the Washington Post before leaving, he presented the trip as part of a larger struggle between democracy and autocracy, stressing the need to deal with not only Russia’s nefarious activities. , but also from China. In discussions with European leaders, Biden said he would focus on ensuring that market democracies, not China or anyone else, write the 21st century rules for trade and technology. And he pledged to lead US allies in a challenge to China’s international influence, promising that the world’s major democracies will offer a high-level alternative to China to modernize physical, digital and health in the world. Mr. Biden has already started to redirect military spending to strengthen defense preparedness with allies in the Asia-Pacific region. This is designed to deter further accumulation of China in the disputed areas of the South China Sea and, most importantly, any military action against Taiwan, the island state that Xi has pledged to reunite with the mainland. None of this is likely to have an immediate effect on China. A new infrastructure effort by the world’s major democracies, even if it is successful, will take time. The new seriousness of the goal in Washington, however, was underscored this week by rare bipartisan support in the US Senate for a $ 250 billion package aimed at promoting innovation and high-tech production in the United States. Its explicit objective: to push back competition and dependence on China. China’s economic weight and importance as a trading partner and consumer market still give it political and diplomatic influence. This is true even in some of the European countries whose leaders Mr. Biden meets this week, such as Germany and Italy. It is even more relevant for the Asian allies. Australia and New Zealand, for example, depend on China as their main export market. Australia has been caught in a punitive trade war with Beijing since it publicly called earlier this year for an independent investigation into the origins of the pandemic, and has sharply criticized China’s crackdown in Xinjiang and Hong Kong. New Zealand has so far escaped Chinese trade retaliation by treading more slowly. Although critical of the treatment of Uyghurs, he avoided using the term genocide and refused to join the United States, Britain, the European Union and Canada in imposing sanctions. Yet last month New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern noted that disputes with China were becoming increasingly difficult to reconcile. Get the Monitor Stories that interest you in your inbox. And when she hosted Australian Scott Morrison for their first face-to-face talks since the pandemic, the two leaders issued a joint statement expressing serious concerns about the human rights situation in Xinjiang and the limits of rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong. Prime Minister Morrison has warned those far from here who seek to divide us. He couldn’t have been clearer on what he meant if he had said it in Chinese.

