Joe Biden knows exactly who Boris Johnson is, and that’s a problem

(AFP via Getty Images)

Presidential-Prime Minister relations are an obsession in the UK, at least for journalists and historians. Reagan and Thatcher dancing at the White House, Blair and Bush shoulder to shoulder against non-existent weapons of mass destruction, Theresa May holds Donald Trump’s hand uncomfortably so that he can hobble down a gentle ramp: from intimacy to diplomatic lockdown to excruciating awkwardness, the symbolism of these relationships matters.

As Joe biden and his entourage descend to Britain for their first visit, what are the chances that another great partnership will emerge?

Well it’s not completely out of the question, surely. Biden himself apparently referred to the unique and enduring relationship between the Oval Office and Number 10, unfurling the words special relationship on the phone with Boris Johnson earlier this year. The phrase is sometimes ridiculed as a self-glorifying British cliché given the obvious direction in which power and influence flows, but apparently it was johnson who bristled at Bidens’ words; Atlantic quoted an aide as saying he told Biden it looked needy and weak.

Johnson, a New Yorker by birth, founded his political figure on the idea that Britain can still play a leading role on the world stage. Friendship relations are all great, by logic, but only to the extent that they flatter and bolster British power rather than channel it or reduce it.

His role model in all of this is Winston Churchill, or at least, the provocative WWII version of him, beloved of flattering biographies and sweet inspirational quotes. Less, perhaps, the post-war Churchill who became deeply concerned that the UK was being left out of the Big Three by the dueling US and USSR.

His regret over Britain’s lack of control over the overhaul of the international order is well established, and his efforts to anchor the Anglo-American alliance deep in the minds of his counterparts have sometimes strayed into the realm. of the surrealist. A protoplasm was asexual, Churchill is supposed to have said to the angry Dwight Eisenhower just before his first inauguration. Then it split into two sexes which, when the time came, came together again in a different way for their common good and satisfaction. It should be the history of England and America.

The story continues

This is pure Johnsonian parlance, but it’s hard to imagine that this is how Biden sees his counterpart as the common descendant of an 18th-century asexual jelly offering him some sort of gratuity that no one else does. can provide.

For starters, Johnsons Churchill’s fixation (and Churchillian pretensions) were never going to sit well with a president who deeply cherishes his Irish heritage not in the St Patricks Day-style open-air vomitorium style Americans are for. ridiculed, but with a sincere awareness of the fact his ancestors were forced to leave Ireland In the 19th century because of what the British had donethat is, depriving the Irish people of a reliable food supply even though they are starving in the hundreds of thousands.

Aside from the Great Famine, Johnson might also be considering a interview Biden spoke to an Irish-American journalist about his Irish heritage during his rugged first presidential campaign in 1987.

I went up to Aunt Gertie’s, which had the third floor, he remembers. I would lay down on the bed and scratch my back and say: Now you remember, Joey, about the Blacks and the Tans, don’t you? … least noise, they go up the stairs.

Biden will hardly lose sight of the fact that the motley militias who terrorized his childhood imagination were sent to Ireland by the very man Johnson is so devoted to revere, whose statue in Parliament Square has become a lightning rod of cultural warfare. and whose bust Johnson accused Barack Obama of getting rid of the Oval Office as a symbol of the ancestral aversion of partly Kenyan presidents for the British Empire of which Churchill had been a staunch defender.

(Biden didn’t specifically weigh in on these words about Obama or Johnson’s other vile writings, but some people in his orbit have, and their aversion is unambiguous.)

Certainly, let’s not forget that Biden himself now lives in a house built by slaves, a comfortable perch from which he rules a land mass stolen from Indigenous peoples by plague, violence and deception. But he’s trying to redeem himself, at least symbolically. He took the trouble to deliver a speech on the centenary of the racial massacre in Tulsa, on the one hand, and appointed his Home Secretary an indigenous woman, Deb Haaland. (Haaland was keen to publicly remind people that one of his predecessors called his policy towards Native Americans civilized or extermination.)

Johnson, on the other hand, refuses to face the past unless he wears makeup on, and that includes his own past as a trafficker of nationalist swagger and racist drivel. The best fate for Africa, he wrote once, would be if the former colonial powers, or their citizens, again rushed in its direction; with the understanding that this time they will not be asked to feel guilty.

One more thing: with Ireland and Delaware, the thing Biden identifies with most in public is the American working class. We talked about it a lot in the run-up to elections and the next day, especially since he managed to bring back a significant number of White Rust Belt voters who avoided Hillary Clinton.

Johnson is not just a blowhard, or an English blowhard, but a chic. Not all of the UK’s fractional class accolades are echoed by outsiders, but the prime ministers’ elite pedigree is inescapable. For a man who knows in his bones what the British elite did to his ancestors, the sound of Boriss’s bluster must be squeaky to the extreme.

Read more

Watch live Boris Johnson takes on Keir Starmer at PMQ

Joe Biden could still force Boris Johnson to hand over Northern Ireland

If there’s one person who can end the Brexit sausage war, it’s Joe Biden