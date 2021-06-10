It’s a war, and we must use Vibhishan to win





On June 9, Congress leader Jitin Prasada joined the BJP, which sparked endless debate over the leadership’s tendency to change political parties. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his term in 2014, many leaders of Congress and other political parties have joined the Party. In some cases, the leaders of other parties are underutilized and when they change bases, their true potential is revealed. One of the perfect examples of such leaders is Himanta Biswa Sarma, who recently became Chief Minister of Assam. Sarma joined the BJP in 2015. Notably, it is not a new trend for leaders to leave their political parties and join or form a new one. With Prasada joining BJP, a video of a 1996 interview Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started to tour social media. The clip was part of an interview conducted during the 1996 Lok Sabha election after voting ended in Haryana. During the interview, the reporter asked Prime Minister Modi about his views on Narayan Rane, Naresh Agarwal, etc., joining the BJP. A response from @narendramodi_in himself (from 1996) for the Sanghis / RW discontented / angry with Narayan Rane, #NareshAgarwal etc. join the BJP Mark the words: () @AmitShahOffice ji is just strategically following in his footsteps pic.twitter.com/JJwr7xPLq7 Neelang Dave (neelang_dave) March 12, 2018 Prime Minister Modi, who was a prominent BJP leader at the time, replied that the BJP had to wage a war and that in order to win such wars we must take the help of the Vibhishans. He said: “At first, Karyakartas is indignant that such leaders join the Party. However, the Karyakartas in our Party understand that we have to wage a long war. Sometimes we have to ask Vibhishan for help, and we have. He further added: “It was a war and as part of the strategy we wanted to send a message to Indian citizens that the Congress party is breaking up and being defeated. Congress leaders are fleeing the Party. We are successful in getting the message across. In war we have to show decisive moves, and that was one of them. It was part of our strategy. 25 years after said interview, it is evident that the strategy worked perfectly for the BJP as it became the largest party in two consecutive elections for Lok Sabha. Notably, five years after the interview, in 2001, Narendra Modi became the 14th chief minister of Gujarat. He won three Assembly elections in a row before becoming India’s 14th Prime Minister in 2014. the







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos