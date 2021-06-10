Turkey sends 1,000 boxes of educational toys to Palestinian children





Turkey on Wednesday sent 1,000 boxes of educational toys to Palestinian children who have suffered from recent Israeli attacks. This is a box set made up of products from the Ministries of National Education. The materials inside are specially selected by scientists and created taking into account the level of development of children, said Ziya Selcuk, Turkish Minister of National Education, at a ceremony in the Turkish capital Ankara before the shipping of boxes. My Play Box is an educational package consisting of 31 materials and 52 products that focuses on early childhood education. The aid campaign was carried out in cooperation between the Turkish Ministry of National Education and the Red Crescent. Selcuk said everyone should care more about what can be done for the Palestinian people and children, and expressed his deep sadness at the recent Israeli aggression. My Play Box is a very practical box that we had the opportunity to try out in the field, he said, adding that it would go a long way in educating children. Box includes paint set, magnifying glass, checkers, interlocking unit cubes, geometry board, castle building blocks, stationery set, xylophone, play mat, matching cards , play dough and other toys. The Turkish and Palestinian flags, as well as messages from our president (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) and the ministry in Turkish and Arabic languages ​​were also placed in boxes which were prepared in 1,000 pieces, Selcuk said. Sharing Erdogans’ message attached to the boxes, Selcuk quoted: As a Turkish nation, we are not far away but by your side. Please don’t give up playing, dreaming and fighting for your dreams. At least 260 Palestinians were killed and thousands injured in 11 days of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on May 11. Sixty-six children and 39 women were among those killed in the attack. The fighting, the fiercest in years, erupted amid an Israeli court ruling to evict eight Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem for the benefit of settler groups. The violence ended in a truce negotiated by Egypt that went into effect on May 21.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos