Fawad Chaudhry warns against any infringement of the PTI





ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that our policy is tied to Imran Khan, if an attempt is made to harm Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf it will turn out to be a wall of lead.

He said this when addressing a delegation from the Insaf Lawyers Forum Rawalpindi and Islamabad, who brought him here. The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill, Advocate General Islamabad Niazullah Niazi were also present at the meeting.

The minister said the government is committed to ensuring the welfare of bars and added that bar policy should be independent, without any government interference. The use of technology is an important need of the hour for the transparency of the elections. The bar councils of Rawalpindi, Multan and Punjab have expressed their desire to hold their elections on the EVMs. Other bar associations can also benefit from the use of the technology, he said.

The Minister said: We are aware of the problems of the Insaf Lawyers Forum, all efforts will be made to resolve them. Talks have taken place with SBP to grant loans to young lawyers. Under the Kamyab Jawan program, a proposal to provide loans to young lawyers up to 1 million rupees is under consideration. There are plans to include lawyers in the Prime Minister’s new housing program in Pakistan, he noted.

The minister added that measures are being taken as a priority to provide health cards to lawyers. We are alongside lawyers at all levels, the valuable services of lawyers for the respect of the Constitution and the law are commendable, said the Minister.

Members of the Insaf Lawyers Forum Rawalpindi, Islamabad include President ILF Rawalpindi Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed, Senior Vice Presidents Sakhawat Hussain Kazmi, Syed Sabteen Hussain Bukhari, Syed Riaz Hussain Kazmi, Muhammad Masood Khandwa, General Counsel Niazullah Khan Niazi , Qais Ahma Khan, Niazi, Saima Shaji, Aziz-ur-Rehman, Naeem-ul-Hassan Awan, Malik Tahir, Taswar Iqbal Baryar, Colonel (ret) Sajjad Akhtar Malik, Maqsood Ali, Mohammad Nadeem Khan Khakwani, Sardar Imran Khalid , Sardar Mohammad Sher Khidr Nadeem Muhammad, Abdullah Solangi, Abid Hussain, Mubashir Nadeem, Rana Ali Ammar, Adnan Ahmad Khan Yousafzai and Atiq-ur-Rehman Siddiqui.

In Pakistan, we have reached the goal of vaccinating 10 million people. The whole world is enjoying the way Pakistan has battled the coronavirus. The manner in which the prime minister did not allow the nation to be disappointed with this grueling war and the NCOC implemented the prime minister’s policy is to be highly commended, he said in a tweet.

