India and China should help each other, not harm each other, envoy Sun Weidong





Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong said New Delhi and Beijing should help each other succeed instead of harming each other, adding that the two sides should respect each other, treat each other as equals, conduct dialogue and consultations. and deal properly with disputes to find a mutually acceptable solution. Sun said this during celebrations for the centenary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on Wednesday. The comments were made public on Thursday. Holding an online dialogue with the Confederation of Young Leaders (CYL) and students and faculty at Indian universities, Sun said: How will Sino-Indian relations progress? We need cooperation rather than confrontation. We need to help each other to be successful instead of crushing each other. For now, we need to focus on tackling the pandemic, reviving the economy, improving people’s livelihoods, and running our own affairs well. It is normal for countries to have some differences. The question of borders is a vestige of history and must be given its proper place in all bilateral relations. The position of the Chinese side is clear. We are committed to resolving the issue of boundaries through dialogue and consultation. At the same time, we are determined to safeguard our sovereignty, security and development interests. The two sides must respect each other, treat each other on an equal footing, conduct dialogue and consultations and properly deal with disputes to find a mutually acceptable solution, he said. The Chinese Ambassador praised the CCP during his speech, where he said that it is a political party that pursues the happiness of the Chinese people and fights for the cause of human progress. He said Chinese President Xi Jinping has made it clear that the overall goal of Chinese diplomacy is to foster a new kind of international relations and build a community with a shared future for mankind. Xi Jinping’s reflection on diplomacy provides fundamental directions for China’s foreign policy in the new era and clarifies to the world the general direction in which we hope to work with other countries. In March, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi made similar remarks, saying that China and India should stop competing, dispel mutual mistrust and create favorable conditions by expanding bilateral cooperation to resolve the border problem. This was seen as a signal before the Quad Leaders Summit.

