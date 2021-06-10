Imran finally responds to libel lawsuit – Journal





PESHAWAR: Following repeated court opinions, Prime Minister Imran Khan filed his response to a defamation suit by former MP Fauzia Bibi against him, insisting the prosecution is based on bad faith intent and ulterior motives and therefore should be rejected.

In the response, the Prime Minister insisted that the press conference he gave on bargaining in the 2018 senatorial elections was based on the report of a commission of inquiry from his political party and that his remarks on the matter had been made public in due form. Faith.

The accused (Mr Imran) did not say anything about his own experience or his personal experience, but only related the actual information provided by the investigation committee, he said.

Attorney Intazar Hussain Panjutha submitted response to the Additional District Court and Sessions Judge Abdul Majid Khan regarding the lawsuit brought by Fauzia Bibi against Mr. Imran for accusing her of selling votes in the 2018 senatorial elections .

Calls on court to dismiss trial of former MPs claiming it is based on bad faith intent

The court has set June 22 for a new hearing in the case.

Lawyer Syed Ghufranullah Shah represented the complainant.

The former MP, who was elected PTI candidate to a women-only seat, lodged a complaint for the recovery of 500 million rupees in damages from Mr Imran for defaming her through allegations of baseless horse bargaining at a press conference.

This libel action was filed in June 2018 under the 2002 Defamation Order.

The only accused in the trial is the leader of the PTI, Imran Khan, who later became the prime minister.

The court decided on February 13 to initiate ex parte proceedings against the prime minister for his failure to submit the response to trial despite his repeated orders.

However, a panel of lawyers for Mr Imran had asked the court to quash the ex parte proceedings and give his client the opportunity to file the written statement in response to the complaint.

As the plaintiff’s lawyer did not oppose the request, the court accepted it.

In the written response, Mr. Imran said that he and his political party (PTI) had fought a long struggle for a better and corruption-free Pakistan, where the rule of law prevailed and elections were conducted independently, without corrupt practices.

He said he was told that some members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s assembly, including the complainant, sold their votes in the 2018 senatorial elections due to illegal gratuity where, after being party chairman, they formed the investigative committee to investigate the allegation.

He said the commission of inquiry revealed to him the names of questionable MPs who did not vote for the party candidates, as a result of which the candidates lost the senatorial elections.

The committee’s findings were based on solid evidence and the same was told by the defendant respondent (Mr Imran) at a press conference in which, after announcing the names of 20 dubious members of the l ‘Provincial Assembly, he made it clear that these 20 members were served with notices of justification and members were expected to explain their position to the Discipline Committee in accordance with the law and in accordance with the party constitution, the response read.

Mr. Imran also testified that the show cause notice was issued by Naeemul Haq, a member of the PTI Discipline Committee on April 19, 2018, while the complainant submitted her response to the committee subsequently headed by Pervaiz Khattak.

He maintained that the plaintiff had not contested the action of the commission of inquiry and the disciplinary commission before any competent body provided for by the law governing the affairs of political parties as well as by the statutes of the PTI.

The prime minister said the case was pending before the disciplinary committee and during the proceedings the complainant lodged a complaint with bad faith intent and ulterior motives.

Posted in Dawn, June 10, 2021

