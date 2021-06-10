Modi Must Be Removed From Power: Mamata Banerjee





write to CMs of opposition-led states to support farmers’ cause, she says



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that her next political decision would be to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power. I have only one thing to say: Modi must be removed from her post, the Trinamool congresswoman said when reporters asked her what role she wanted to play in national politics. Since the West Bengal Assembly polls, where the Trinamool Congress defeated the BJP and retained power, questions about the role she will play in national politics have been asked Ms. Banerjee. Meeting of farm managers During the day, she met with leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), including Rakesh Tikait, at the State Secretariat and gave her support to the farmers’ union protesting against the three Central Farm Bills. She would write to chief ministers of opposition-led states to support the farmers’ cause, she said. Read also | Bengal farmers benefit from PM Kisan program SKM leaders said after defeating BJP, Banerjee should strive to make West Bengal a model state for farmers. Ms. Banerjee said: “We have supported the protesting farmers from the start. We also passed a resolution in the Assembly against the bills. Farm managers asked him to travel to Delhi after the COVID-19 situation improved. The chief minister said she would take the initiative to meet with chief ministers of opposition-ruled states on the issue. Why the Center hasn’t held talks with protesting farmers in the past seven months, she asked. Former Union Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Yashwant Sinha said the Center was trying to hand over traditional agriculture to businesses. If traditional agriculture is dismantled, India will cease to be India. GST on COVID-19 vaccines The Chief Minister also took over the GST Center on COVID-19 Vaccines. Imposing the GST on vaccines is like playing with people’s lives and deaths, she said. Why the vaccines weren’t getting through states, she asked. It was a dirty campaign against the state government, she alleged. Why is Mr. Modi eager to take credit for himself? It was before Bihar’s elections that the government promised a free vaccine … what happened after that, she asked.

