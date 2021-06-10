Jokowi calls for abandonment of old archiving methods: National Okezone





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) wishes to abandon the old methods of managing archives. On the other hand, the Head of State urged his collaborators to use new means by using digital advances. “In this age of technological upheaval, archives management must be carried out in new ways using advances in digital technology. Abandon old methods of archiving which are inefficient in management,” Jokowi said virtually at the commemoration of the 50th Archives Day 2021, Wednesday 9 June 2021 in the evening. Jokowi said that managing archives using “old-fashioned” methods is very inefficient and inaccessible. Currently, the Head of State noted that various countries are competing to innovate in the development of electronic archives management, starting with how to track and quickly identify archives, until the preparation of recording tools for the preservation of community-owned digital archives. “Archiving innovation is not only aimed at the management of government records, but also at public topics as has been done by several countries by providing portals containing content with topics familiar to the public with services of convenient access, ”he explained. In addition, Jokowi said, security is also a major concern in archiving innovation by creating a long-term archival security system that is automatically moved from storage. “Innovation is the key to certain digital progress, which must be achieved immediately. The establishment of rapid archives services must be a priority, archives adapted to the public must be prepared, a space for the involvement of the public and communities in archiving must be encouraged, “Jokowi says. Therefore, Jokowi appreciates the measures taken by the National Archives Agency to continue innovating by creating an electronic application for the dynamic archive information system Srikandi, so that archiving is more integrated, efficient and effective. So that government agencies central to the regions do not build their own applications. “Someday I will try this app to see if it will be really easy and get information quickly, no longer in hours or days, but in minutes or even seconds,” he said. Jokowi added that Indonesia’s ability to manage archives needs to be better as archives are the basis for developing timely and appropriate policies. The archives are also part of the documentation of the cultural wealth of the nation. “We, the people of Indonesia, have been blessed by Almighty God with a very diverse culture, the richness of the cultural arts of this nation must be documented and presented in an attractive manner, so that it strengthens the love and pride of the young generation for the culture of their nation ”, he added. Jokowi hopes this 50th anniversary will be a boost for the National Archives Agency to leap forward, improve, innovate and adapt to technology. “I believe that by continuing to innovate, the National Archives Agency will always be a reference in the domestic and international world which makes a major contribution to the progress of the nation. Once again, I wish you a happy 50th anniversary of archives and a happy 73rd International Archives Day. “

