Direct and indirect taxes set to increase in FY22 budget – Journal





ISLAMABAD: With the federal budget due to be announced on June 11, senior tax officials are still debating the fate of key tax measures, a well-placed revenue division source familiar with the matter told Dawn on Wednesday.

Contrary to repeated claims by the government’s economics team that the next budget will be tax free, the reality is the budget is expected to impose a substantial direct and indirect tax burden on the common man.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been tasked with raising additional revenue of over Rs1 trillion in the 2021-22 budget during the current fiscal year collection. These additional revenues will be achieved through the removal of sales tax exemptions, income tax exemptions, lower preferential tax rates as well as economic growth and inflation.

Revenue collection for the outgoing fiscal year is expected to approach Rs4.7tr. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) asks Islamabad to propose a revenue collection target of over Rs 5.8 tr for fiscal year 22.

The IMF wants Islamabad to opt for the withdrawal of the maximum exemption rather than betting on the idea of ​​increasing revenues through administrative measures. On the revenue side, discussions with the IMF are continuing and should very probably lead to an agreement on the challenges of fiscal measures.

The cabinet meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, will give a final nod to the revenue proposals, which in some cases are politically sensitive. However, a series of proposals is also on the agenda to further reduce customs duties on raw materials, semi-finished products, especially for the value-added textile sector.

As part of the facilitation, the government plans to lower rates across the entire textile industry value chain and in particular fabric to promote the country’s value-added textile exports. Likewise, the government can also reduce tariffs on raw materials for the steel sector. This will be an unprecedented package for the value-added sector.

Three broader pillars on which the budget is based include the absence of a new tax, broadening the base, and documenting e-commerce as part of the tax net. To avoid public resentment, the word new tax is interpreted as if no new sector would be subject to the tax net in the next budget.

Technically, all sectors of the economy benefit from standard or lower rates or are placed on the exemption list. The Rs 140 billion business exemption introduced by a presidential ordinance will now be part of the 2021 budget bill.

On the income tax side, there is strong resistance to any change in the slabs or the tax rates for salaried and non-salaried individuals. Some additional Schedule 2 income tax exemptions are under consideration.

It was proposed to document the sales of 60,000 to 70,000 major brands by bringing them under the points of sale. The RBF proposed a chain proposal to document payments made by debit or credit card.

At the same time, measures are being proposed to effectively tax e-commerce, a new highly exempt area.

Pakistan has reached an agreement with the Fund that tax rates will not be changed in areas where inflation is feared. Under this parameter, the government will not withdraw exemptions in the next budget on items related to food, health and education.

Posted in Dawn, June 10, 2021

