China has revealed plans that could send Australia into a winter spell wiping over $ 81 billion from our economy.

After dramatically failing to lower the price of Australia’s most lucrative export amid trade tensions, the Communist Party of China (CCP) now believes it can wean itself off Australian resources by rapidly expanding its industry. recycling yard.

He estimates that by using the latest technology, he can halve our iron ore exports to them over the next ten years.

Details of the plan were published in the CCP spokesperson newspaper today. World time, who spoke to a senior executive at a German scrap metal recycling company to substantiate his claims.

Rafael Suchan, CEO of Scholz Recycling Group, was in China this week for a show where he allegedly told a Time Journalist Beijing could soon massively cut its iron ore exports, while continuing its steel production to a record high.

He said of the billion tonnes of crude steel currently produced in China, about 22% is based on recycled scrap.

As part of China’s five-year plan, this ratio is expected to rise to 30% by 2025.

Mr Suchan said that means 330 million tonnes of recycled scrap will be used to produce steel, a 50 percent increase from the current level.

the Time said China’s scrap metal recycling industry will “double in the next 10 years.”

“For every ton of steel made from scrap, you save 1.6 tons of iron ore,” Suchan told the newspaper.

“By 2025, if China’s plan to make steel from scrap metal goes according to plan, the country will save 480 million tonnes of iron ore imports each year. By 2030, imports will decline by 660 million tonnes per year.

Figures from last year show Australia exported 600 million tonnes of iron ore in 2020 and the current price is just over US $ 210 per tonne.

In very rough terms, and based on current figures, this means that if China manages to halve its iron ore imports, Australia will suffer at least $ 81 billion.

As part of its plans to reduce its dependence on Australia, Beijing is also seeking to exploit untapped mines in Africa.

Chen Hong, professor and director of the Center for Australian Studies at East China Normal University, told the Time that if these plans are successful, Australia’s iron ore could even be cut by more than half.

“Winter period” for Australia

Mr. Chen sent a direct message to Scott Morrison via the Time telling him to “stop deceiving people in Australia by creating the illusion that bilateral trade is not affected by strained relations.”

“When China cuts its imports of Australian iron ore, Australia’s economy could enter a ‘winter period’,” he said.

He said Beijing did not want to sever ties with Australia, but that Canberra’s “discriminatory policies against China and Chinese companies, and outright threats from some Australian politicians and media to cut or stop iron ore exports to China “left him no choice. but to act.

However, China’s plans to turn its back on Australian iron ore have been met with skepticism by experts here who say there is simply no way for China to make up the numbers by finding it elsewhere.

Michael Shoebridge, director of defense, strategy and national security at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said the iron ore situation had revealed a “frustrating reality for Beijing”.

“The Chinese state clearly wants to reduce its dependence on Australian iron ore,” he told news.com.au. “But China’s demand for iron ore for steel production to fuel national construction and its manufacturing export engine makes it highly unlikely that the Chinese economy can function without it.”

He said that, as part of Beijing’s diversification plans, he was looking to exploit untapped deposits in Africa.

However, he said the scale of Chinese demand is likely to ensure that Australian exporters will retain a significant share of the Chinese market for a few years, despite everything the CCP does.

“The reliability and scale of other producers have not been able to compete with Australian suppliers, and that is unlikely to change quickly,” he said.

For example, sovereign risk – the possibility of a country’s government defaulting on its sovereign debt – in a number of African states China is considering remains a big problem for Beijing.

Mr Shoebridge said the extraordinarily low cost structures, high tech mining techniques and high quality ore in Australia mean China will have no choice but to keep buying from us.

Even when the price of iron ore drops, which will inevitably be the case at some point, Mr Shoebridge said Australian companies’ cost structures mean they will still be profitable at much lower prices.

News.com.au has reached out to German recycling group Scholz for comment on its claims in the World time.