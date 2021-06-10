Politics
China warns of winter season in Australia
China has revealed plans that could send Australia into a winter spell wiping over $ 81 billion from our economy.
After dramatically failing to lower the price of Australia’s most lucrative export amid trade tensions, the Communist Party of China (CCP) now believes it can wean itself off Australian resources by rapidly expanding its industry. recycling yard.
He estimates that by using the latest technology, he can halve our iron ore exports to them over the next ten years.
Details of the plan were published in the CCP spokesperson newspaper today. World time, who spoke to a senior executive at a German scrap metal recycling company to substantiate his claims.
Rafael Suchan, CEO of Scholz Recycling Group, was in China this week for a show where he allegedly told a Time Journalist Beijing could soon massively cut its iron ore exports, while continuing its steel production to a record high.
RELATED: Incredible Figures Show China-Australia Trade
RELATED: China’s ‘Frustrating Reality’ Searingly Exposed
He said of the billion tonnes of crude steel currently produced in China, about 22% is based on recycled scrap.
As part of China’s five-year plan, this ratio is expected to rise to 30% by 2025.
Mr Suchan said that means 330 million tonnes of recycled scrap will be used to produce steel, a 50 percent increase from the current level.
the Time said China’s scrap metal recycling industry will “double in the next 10 years.”
“For every ton of steel made from scrap, you save 1.6 tons of iron ore,” Suchan told the newspaper.
“By 2025, if China’s plan to make steel from scrap metal goes according to plan, the country will save 480 million tonnes of iron ore imports each year. By 2030, imports will decline by 660 million tonnes per year.
Figures from last year show Australia exported 600 million tonnes of iron ore in 2020 and the current price is just over US $ 210 per tonne.
In very rough terms, and based on current figures, this means that if China manages to halve its iron ore imports, Australia will suffer at least $ 81 billion.
As part of its plans to reduce its dependence on Australia, Beijing is also seeking to exploit untapped mines in Africa.
Chen Hong, professor and director of the Center for Australian Studies at East China Normal University, told the Time that if these plans are successful, Australia’s iron ore could even be cut by more than half.
RELATED: China-Australia Trade Grows 32.6%
“Winter period” for Australia
Mr. Chen sent a direct message to Scott Morrison via the Time telling him to “stop deceiving people in Australia by creating the illusion that bilateral trade is not affected by strained relations.”
“When China cuts its imports of Australian iron ore, Australia’s economy could enter a ‘winter period’,” he said.
He said Beijing did not want to sever ties with Australia, but that Canberra’s “discriminatory policies against China and Chinese companies, and outright threats from some Australian politicians and media to cut or stop iron ore exports to China “left him no choice. but to act.
However, China’s plans to turn its back on Australian iron ore have been met with skepticism by experts here who say there is simply no way for China to make up the numbers by finding it elsewhere.
Michael Shoebridge, director of defense, strategy and national security at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said the iron ore situation had revealed a “frustrating reality for Beijing”.
“The Chinese state clearly wants to reduce its dependence on Australian iron ore,” he told news.com.au. “But China’s demand for iron ore for steel production to fuel national construction and its manufacturing export engine makes it highly unlikely that the Chinese economy can function without it.”
RELATED: Fears Australian Property Suffers After China Move
He said that, as part of Beijing’s diversification plans, he was looking to exploit untapped deposits in Africa.
However, he said the scale of Chinese demand is likely to ensure that Australian exporters will retain a significant share of the Chinese market for a few years, despite everything the CCP does.
“The reliability and scale of other producers have not been able to compete with Australian suppliers, and that is unlikely to change quickly,” he said.
For example, sovereign risk – the possibility of a country’s government defaulting on its sovereign debt – in a number of African states China is considering remains a big problem for Beijing.
Mr Shoebridge said the extraordinarily low cost structures, high tech mining techniques and high quality ore in Australia mean China will have no choice but to keep buying from us.
Even when the price of iron ore drops, which will inevitably be the case at some point, Mr Shoebridge said Australian companies’ cost structures mean they will still be profitable at much lower prices.
News.com.au has reached out to German recycling group Scholz for comment on its claims in the World time.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]