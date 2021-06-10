The French president is not the only one to receive a “tight slap”, here are others

French President Emmanuel Macron has joined the list of world leaders who have been attacked by the public.

On June 8, a passer-by slapped Emmanuel Macron in the face in the village of Tain-l’Hermitage, in south-eastern France. The 43-year-old president was on a nationwide tour when the incident occurred.

According to local officials, two people involved in the incident were immediately apprehended and a new investigation is underway.

According to the BBC, the attacker was heard shouting “Down with macronism” as he slapped the president, as well as “Montjoie, Saint-Denis” – the war cry of the former kingdom of France, in reference to the banner of King Charlemagne.

The identity and motive of the aggressor remain to be determined.

Calling this an “isolated event”, Macronsaid later, “We must not let the ultra-violent take over the public debate: they do not deserve it.”

Last October, President Macron courted the controversy with his comments on Islam. He defended freedom of expression in France.

We will continue We will defend the freedom that you have taught so well and we will bring secularism, he had following the beheading of the teacher Samuel Paty.

The incident renewed the quarrel over the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in the French magazine, Charlie hebdo.

Macron then expressed his concerns about the rise of radicalism in France and tried to allay the fears of Muslims. In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera last year, Macron said: I understand the feelings being expressed and I respect them. But you have to understand my role right now, which is to do two things: promote calm and also protect these rights.

However, he added that he would fight “radical Islam” which, he said, is a threat to everyone, especially Muslims.

Macron’s statement drew criticism from Islamic countries such as Turkey and Pakistan, with some organizations calling for a boycott of French products.

In his speech when announcing the passage of a law to reform the French law of 1905, Macron commented: “Islam is a religion which is in crisis in the world today, we do not let’s not only see it in our country.

Denouncing Macron’s attitude towards Islam, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “What is the problem of this person called Macron with Muslims and Islam? Macron needs treatment on a mental level.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has also expressed his displeasure with Macron’s comments on Islam. In April, Pakistan was rocked by violent demonstrations of radical elements which demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador to the country.

Pakistani radical group Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) had set April 20 as a deadline for Imran Khan’s government to expel the French envoy.

| BREAKING: Macron slapped in the face Going through @ConflitsFrance pic.twitter.com/1L7eYTsvDR – Politics for all (@PoliticsForAlI) June 8, 2021

Here are some other world leaders who have come under attack from the public.

Nawaz Sharif, 2021

Geo News reported an attack on former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London by four unidentified men.

Sharif’s PML-N party condemned the attack and alleged that the attackers attempted to break into the office of Hassan Nawaz, Sharif’s son, with the intention of attacking the ex-PM. In a statement to The Express Tribune, PML-N Chairman Shehbaz Sharif said: “It is highly reprehensible, shameful and alarming that thugs have forcibly entered Hassan Nawaz’s London office with the ‘intention to attack him. Thank goodness Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif remained safe during the attack.

Shehbaz demanded a full investigation into the vicious attack on the party supremo, who was apparently in London for medical treatment.

Scott Morrison, 2019

A similar incident made headlines two years ago when a woman named Amber Paige Holt allegedly threw an egg at Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during an election function in Albury. As a result, Holt was banned from attending political events.

The Guardian reported that Australian police are alleging Holt intended to embarrass Morrison, not harm him.

Holt has finally apologized to the Country Womens Association (CWA) for this unfortunate incident. She repented of her actions, calling them stupid and selfish. She even encouraged people not to follow suit, 9News reported. She added that she and her family had been victims of abuse and threats since the incident.

Holt claimed the alleged egg attack was intended to draw attention to the plight of asylum seekers on Manus Island.

Jair Bolsonaro, 2018

While campaigning for the 2018 elections, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was stabbed by a citizen, according to AFP. While Bolsonaro quickly recovered, his attacker – who said he was on a mission from God – was sent to a mental hospital.

Bolsonaro was reportedly taken to hospital in the town of Juiz de Fora after being stabbed. It must have been carried through a crowd on the shoulders of a supporter.

According to The Guardian, videos showing him clutching his abdomen and screaming in pain, were shared on social media.

Adlio Bispo de Oliveira, the suspect, was in custody with local media confirming that he had been beaten by Bolsonaro supporters.

Silvia Berlusconi, 2009

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvia Berlusconi was attacked in Milan with a metal replica of her cathedral in 2009 after a rally, AFP reported. Berlusconi, 73 at the time, lost two teeth and broke his nose.

Berlusconi was reportedly thrown to the ground by a man as the leader was among the general public signing and shaking hands.

His assistants quickly intervened and escorted him into the car. He was taken to San Raffaele Hospital in Milan where he was kept under observation for 24 hours, The Guardian reported.

A spokesperson for the hospital said Berlusconi was very shaken and demoralized.

The 2009 incident was not the first physical blow to his face. The Guardian reported that the Italian prime minister had previously been physically assaulted during a rally in Rome in 2004.

George W. Bush, 2008

Iraqi journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoes on then US President George W. Bush during a press conference in Baghdad in 2008. Bush was on a farewell visit to Iraq before leaving its functions. He defended the US invasion of Iraq at the conference saying it was necessary for world peace, the Washington Post reported.

Bush handled the incident with dignity and laughed at it. He said, all I can point out is a size 10.

Rajiv Gandhi, 1987

Former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was attacked when Vijitha Rohana Wijemuni, a Sinhala Sri Lankan navy soldier, accused him with a rifle butt in 1987. As a result, the sailor was court martialed and jailed. for his rogue behavior. The late Rajiv Gandhi was visiting Colombo to sign the Indo-Lankan Peace Agreement.

Compiled by Kanika Sachdeva