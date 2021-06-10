Politics
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: 3-story apartment building collapses in Mumbai’s Malad West district amid heavy rains, killing 11
Dozens of rescuers were clearing the debris to find residents who may still be trapped, police officer Ravindra Kadam said. Heavy monsoon rains during the day had flooded several parts of the city which is the financial and entertainment capital of India.
!1 new updateClick here for the latest updates
Piyush Goyal expresses its condolences
… Https://t.co/1YduTiUD37
– Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) 1623291753000
Thunderstorm likely over Bengaluru in the next three hours
The Bengaluru meteorological center on Thursday predicted a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning with light to moderate rain episodes in the district. The Center, in a Nowcast message, said the weather forecast with gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 km per hour is expected to occur within the next three hours.
Heavy rains in Mumbai
Mumbai recorded 222 millimeters (8 inches) of rain in 12 hours. Tidal waves that reached up to 4.6 meters (13 feet) prevented rainfall from being drained, and roads, railroads and neighborhoods were inundated.
It is an unfortunate incident. It was a R + 2 building that fell on another building. 18 people were rescued, 11 of whom died. Police will investigate properly and take further action
– Dilip Sawant, Additional CP, on the collapse of a building in Malad West, Mumbai
Collapsed house in Malad West, Mumbai
The search and rescue operation by the firefighters is still ongoing. According to the updates, 11 people have been reported dead so far: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
In their place, this OE (signed by him on June 9) guides the use of a criteria-based decision-making framework and rigorous evidence-based analysis to address the risks posed by ICTS transactions involving applications. software designed, developed, manufactured, or provided by persons owned or controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction of a foreign adversary, including China, that may present an undue or unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States and the United States. american people
US President Joe Biden revokes and replaces three Executive Orders (EOs) that sought to ban transactions with TikTok, WeChat and eight other communications and financial technology software applications; 2 of these OEs are the subject of litigation.
President of El Salvador announced he would discuss bitcoin law with IMF
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele will discuss the country’s new bitcoin law and other issues in a meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday, he said in an online forum Wednesday morning. Bukele said he explained to the IMF that his country’s new adoption of cryptocurrency as legal tender would not change El Salvador’s macroeconomics.
Suvendu Adhikari meets PM Modi
BJP MP and opposition leader in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and discussed several political issues relating to the state with him. Adhikari met Modi at his residence one day after meeting with senior leaders of the BJP, including its president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
U.S. Vice President Harris slams migration after first international trip
Returning Wednesday from her first international assignment as Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris was criticized by Republican critics accusing her of not taking the migration crisis seriously enough, but also by vocal progressives frustrated by border policy. The two-sided stacking reflects the protracted and difficult nature of the U.S. immigration problem, which has bothered administrations for decades.
Child labor increases for the first time in two decades (UN)
The world has marked the first increase in child labor in two decades and the coronavirus crisis threatens to push millions more young people towards the same fate, the United Nations said Thursday.
Foreign Minister Jaishankar arrives in Kuwait for bilateral visit
Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Kuwait on Thursday morning for a bilateral visit. According to diplomatic sources, the purpose of the visit is to deepen India’s ties with the oil-rich Gulf country.
2 Palestinian officers killed in West Bank shooting
The Palestinian health ministry said Israeli troops shot dead two security officers during clashes in the West Bank city of Jenin early Thursday. Videos online appeared to show Palestinian officers taking cover behind a vehicle as gunshots stood in the background, one shouting that they were exchanging fire with Israeli “undercover” forces. “.
16-year-old truck driver gets hit in crash that kills 5 cyclists
An Arizona van truck driver who slammed into cyclists on a stretch of Nevada highway last December, killing five and injuring four, was sentenced Wednesday to a minimum of 16 years in state prison of Nevada for driving under the influence of methamphetamine causing death.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]