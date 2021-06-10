Agricultural Productivity – Journal – DAWN.COM





PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan said his government is implementing an agricultural emergency in the country to maximize benefits to producers and eradicate cartelization (by sugar factory owners). We are going for an agricultural emergency to boost agricultural output which will help stabilize the economy. I firmly believe that the country will recover thanks to the agricultural sector, he reportedly told a group of farmers who called him the other day. We still do not know what he meant by agricultural emergency. Probably, he was referring to the proposed interventions of 100 billion rupees covering a period of three years as part of the recently announced agricultural transformation plan to reduce the cost of agricultural inputs in order to encourage the added value of crops, d ” improve milk production, provide fertilizer subsidies, etc. These interventions are important to support agriculture in the short term. But they are not enough to make agriculture competitive and profitable for producers. For a sustainable and competitive agricultural sector, heavy investments are needed in research and development to develop new varieties of high yielding seeds, resistant to drought and diseases, help farmers to adopt modern technologies, improve fertility soil and water efficiency, etc.

Although the share of agriculture in the economy has fallen below 20% of GDP, it remains a very important source of livelihood for the rural population which represents more than two-thirds of the population and provides employment for 39%. of the entire national working population. . In addition, Pakistan’s food security and nearly 75% of its exports depend on the performance of this sector. However, no effort or intervention will succeed in revitalizing it if the hundreds of thousands of subsistence farmers and smallholders continue to work individually. If agricultural productivity is to be improved and the incomes of producers increased, the government should design a new model to support these small farmers by increasing their access to credit, by encouraging them to join together through the formation of cooperatives to improve their conditions. trade and the ability to negotiate and improve their links with markets. These actions will help motivate them to diversify, to become competitive and to move towards more profitable and value-added crops for better profits. Currently, subsistence farmers, and most smallholders, are not directly linked to the market and depend on middlemen and speculators for credit to purchase inputs by mortgaging more of their crops. Government support and partnerships would not only increase farmers’ incomes, but also revive agriculture.

