Message from Prime Minister Modi: Vishwasena Siddhi

As the unprecedented second wave of Covid finally recedes and most of the country enters an unlocking phase, the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Monday afternoon spoke out to reaffirm the nation’s faith in this war on the virus. In his 30-minute message, the Prime Minister enlisted all the ways in which we are already triumphing over this invisible enemy and how we can emerge victorious in the future.

As always, Shri Modi began by offering his condolences to the millions of people who have lost loved ones to this pandemic and reaffirmed his solidarity with them. He described that even though this is the worst pandemic in over a century and none of the globes were ready to face it, we have fought a very courageous battle together and will continue to fight together. to the end of the line.

Speaking of the extreme oxygen shortage the country was in shock a few days ago, the Prime Minister applauded the health system’s refusal to curl up. Even though we have never needed vital gas in such a large quantity before, we have succeeded in increasing our production and importing from our allies whenever necessary and have also succeeded in meeting this enormous challenge together. Shri Modi further reiterated that while the production of essential medicines has been increased and we have improved significantly in terms of infrastructure, adhering to the proper Covid protocol remains our best weapon in this battle.

Giving a detailed analysis of the progress of India’s vaccination campaign, the Prime Minister recalled that whether it was polio or hepatitis B, it took decades for foreign vaccines enter the Indian market; an inability to produce vaccines would have turned out to be disastrous in this pandemic! At such a stage, the production and huge success of India-made vaccines has proven to be a savior for the whole country. He also said that much of the credit for this success also goes to the Indradhanush Mission, launched in 2014, which had raised India’s 60% immunization coverage to 90% in just 5 years.

“Vishwasena siddhi! “

Quoting from sacred texts, Shri Modi emphasized the requirement of faith at such a time. As the whole world eagerly awaited to see how a developing country like ours would cope with a pandemic of this magnitude with its vast population, our clear conscience and unremitting efforts brought us to a position where we could proudly claim. that India is less than any developed country in the world. The Prime Minister noted that it is only with our faith that we have succeeded in launching two indigenous vaccines and have three more being tested. It is only with our conviction that Mission Covid Surakshya has achieved huge results and today we can also test the children’s vaccine and the nasal vaccine.

Shri Modi also touched on the very sensitive subject of the State-Center partnership by elucidating how the mantle of Covid management has evolved over the past two months. The complaint that “one size doesn’t fit all” echoed across the country in late April. And when states became too questioning & demanding and accused the Center of dictating the management conditions of Covid, the central government finally gave in under various pressures and agreed to share some of the power and work involved with the states to from May 1st. And oddly enough, May saw the monstrous second wave, vaccine shortage, oxygen shortage, and all kinds of other hardships. As states began to realize the gravity of the situation and the responsibility associated with said powers, the prime minister said, they started to complain again. And with that in mind, the center decided to revoke the powers that were temporarily granted to states. Shri Modi said new guidelines will be formulated and the system will be brought back to what it was during the initial stages of vaccination.

And with the central government again assuming responsibility for the vaccination campaign, Shri Modi said that from June 21, young people across the country will be vaccinated for free as the center will purchase 75% of the total vaccine produced and provide to states as needed. Focusing on the maximum value for each dose, the PM also explained that states will be notified in advance of vaccine supplies so that wastage can be minimized. He also added that private sector hospitals will be able to purchase 25% of the production themselves. These hospitals will not charge more than INR 150 for their services and the duty to supervise this will be assigned to the respective states.

Prapte apadam na vyathate kadachit, Udyogam is here for the first time!

Once again, highlighting a gem in our writings, the PM explained that a real winner is one who, instead of being overwhelmed by difficulties, stands up to them and keeps trying to the end. . India’s vaccination campaign has continued wonderfully, he said, and as winners we will continue to move forward together towards normalcy. Adding to India’s resilient fight against this pandemic, Shri Modi described how the country’s indigenous CoWin platform is being hailed around the world as well.

Relieving a large number of less privileged families, Prime Minister Shri Modi made another crucial statement to provide a free ration to more than 80 crore families, through November, through Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana. Emphasizing how he continues to stand by the entire nation during these perilous hours, Shri Modi said he will ensure that none of the less privileged in his family have to sleep hungry.

Targeting a certain section of society that indulged in unnecessary politicization and fear even during such a sensitive hour, the Prime Minister called on their humanity to stop engaging in such vile activities. Shri Modi added that part of the media continues to sow doubt in the minds of the public, even frontline workers and those who direct vaccine production have been embarrassed; the country is watching and those who play with the lives of citizens will never be forgiven. Shri Modi has also asked the general public to understand that unlocking does not mean the threat has been eliminated and therefore we must continue to remain vigilant and adhere to Covid guidelines.

Before concluding his speech, the Prime Minister once again called on the nation to have confidence. Because whatever happens, it is our belief that makes us come out victoriously.

The Prime Minister’s speech came on a day when India had registered 1,00,636 new cases of Covid, the lowest in the past two months. Although Shri Modis’ announcements received varying responses from different political sections, the decisions were unanimously welcomed, as universal free immunization will ultimately save lives. Amid all this powerful message from Shri Narendra Modis that faith will lead to success remains priceless.

DISCLAIMER: This article reflects the views of the author. Goa Chronicle may or may not agree with the views of the author.