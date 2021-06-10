Connect with us

Politics

Why China is Cracking Down on Education Technology Companies Now: QuickTake

Published

31 seconds ago

on

By


Chinese private education companies have been the darlings of investors from New York to Shanghai for years, building a $ 100 billion industry on the promise of the world’s largest and arguably most competitive school system. Then suddenly they havetaken in the considerable efforts of the Chinese government tomaster the country’s technological giants. Regulatory crackdown, ostensibly in the name of consumer protection, has upset listed companies and forced startups with reputable backers likeTencent Holdings Ltd. atmothballs plans for multi-billion dollar initial public offerings. The rise of the industry and its potential downfall depend on two of the most powerful – and most anxiety-provoking – forces in China today: the pursuit of wealth and status, and the Communist Party’s lingering obsession with it. maintenance of social order.

The Gaokao’s fault: the national university admission test, administered in June, which decides which universities one can attend, thus determining the fate of millions of people. It is considered a playground leveler for those who aspire to move up the social ladder. Only 1.9% of the nearly 11 million students who participated in Gaokao in 2020 managed to join a leading institution like the universities of Beijing, Fudan or Tsinghua. Preparations begin many years ago, in some cases as early as kindergarten, as parents try to give their children all the possible benefits. Ironically, years of begging the government to ease the homework burden may have pushed anxious parents into private business. After-school tutoring flourished, supplemented by online courses which in turn exploded during the Covid-19 pandemic. China’s private tutoring market is expected to nearly double to 1.17 trillion yuan ($ 183 billion) in 2023, from 619.1 billion yuan in 2019, according to Macquarie Research.

The education boom in China

Venture capital funding for educational tech startups surged last year

Data: Preqin


2. What are regulators saying?

That some tutoring companies were exploiting parental paranoia. Free marketing for everyone – sometimes withbogus advertisements and deceptive campaigns – have led millions of children into mind-numbing virtual classrooms of uncertain benefits. As student numbers exploded, venture capitalists who didn’t want to miss out joined inAlibaba Group Holding Ltd., Tencent andSoftBank Group Corp. distributing more than$ 10 billion in funding last year alone. This exuberance alarmed regulators, who feared that big-money-empowered tutoring firms would only grow and exacerbate the problems. President Xi Jinping blasted the “disorderly development” of the industry at a press conference. Meet in May, stepping up the crackdown on agencies, including the powerful education ministry.

3. What is the big picture?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: