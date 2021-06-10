Dear residents of Jabodebek! Jokowi promises LRT operation in June 2022





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) aims for full operation of Jabodebek Light Rapid Transit (LRT) in June 2022. This was stated during his visit to LRT Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII) station and Harjamukti Cibubur station, Wednesday (9/6/2021). “The development progress is 84.7% and we hope that in April the trial will start and we will start operations in June 2022,” he explained. Jokowi pointed out that the presence of light rail is a manifestation of the government’s efforts to build integrated mass transport. In the future, this project should be connected to each other with other public transport. “MRT, LRT, airport trains, Trans Jakarta bus, are all integrated for people to travel from one point to another efficiently. And we hope that when this is completed, we will go to another point. “, he explained. For advancement, inter-service I Cawang – Cibubur 94%, inter-service II Cawang – Dukuh Atas 84%, and inter-service III Cawang – East Bekasi 91%. This progress includes the connection of the track and the physical construction of the station. PT General Secretary Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk, Farid Budianto said that currently the steps are completed finish, plans to operate after the construction of a depot or parking lot and maintenance of the trains. “The development of the depot is slightly hampered as the acquisition of the land will be finalized in early 2021. Once the depot is completed, we hope to be able to operate in mid-2022,” he told LRTTMII station in Jakarta on Friday. 4/5/2021). Currently, land acquisition for the Depo building has reached 100%, with physical construction progressing 44%. However, the construction of the train maintenance site at East Bekasi still requires development financial support. NoIn its construction, Adhi still needs additional funds to finance the project. Due to the syndicated funding obtained, it only reached 3.1 trillion rupees. “From the project value of 4.2 trillion rupees, Adhi needs the support of banks and shareholders for the future. The problem is that for a loan of more than 50% equity, he needs the approval of the GMS, which yesterday did not have a quorum, “he explained. Farid explained that currently Adhi’s equity value is limited to only Rp 5.6 trillion, so the lending process is also limited to at least Rp 2.7-2.8 trillion obtainable. . Meanwhile, if shareholders don’t get approval at the next GMS, Adhi will look for other funding alternatives. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (bag bag)



