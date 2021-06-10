Turkey to open ‘Black Sea gas contract’ for future trade by October 1





Turkey’s 540 billion cubic meters (bcm) gas discovery with a market value of over $ 100 billion will be opened for trade as the Black Sea Gas Contract in the future gas market of the Turkey to be launched on October 1 in Istanbul, Mustafa Yilmaz, head of the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) told Anadolu on Wednesday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced last week a new 135 billion m3 gas discovery in the Amasra-1 well in the northern Sakarya gas field, located off the Black Sea. This follows the largest gas discovery in the country’s history last year with 405 bcm in the Tuna-1 well also located in the Sakarya gas field. The cumulative 540 billion m3 of gas discoveries could significantly reduce Turkey’s dependence on gas imports. “At today’s market prices, the value of total gas discoveries exceeds $ 100 billion. Initially, 3-5 billion m3 of production per year is expected from the Black Sea by 2023, but this could increase to 15-20 billion m3 per year, reducing gas imports from the Turkey by 30% as well as its current account deficit, ”Yilmaz said. One of the first steps towards reaping the rewards of gas discoveries will be the establishment of a gas futures market under the Turkish energy exchange, EXIST. According to Yilmaz, this exchange will mitigate risks for traders and market participants by providing greater trading stability than the current spot gas market. Market participants will be able to trade as Black Sea Gas Contract in the future gas market which will open on October 1, he said. He added that diversified gas supplies from the Black Sea and the Trans-Anatolian and TurkStream Pipelines will support Turkey’s goal of becoming a gas trade hub and positively impact gas prices in the country. . -‘Turkey will now become the playmaker in the gas market ‘ Black Sea gas will strengthen Turkey’s hand in gas contract negotiations, according to Yilmaz. This is timely, as around 30% of Turkey’s long-term and oil-indexed contracts will expire this year or next. These include 6.6 Gm3 from Azerbaijan and 8 Gm3 from Russia. Turkey imports gas via pipelines mainly from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Algeria, Nigeria and the United States. Turkey, as a country dependent on gas imports, is aware of reducing its import bill. Yilmaz said that from 2022 will be a critical period for the Turkish gas market. We have also paved the way for spot gas imports, which will have a direct impact on reducing Turkey’s gas import costs, ”he said, adding that Turkey would be placed in the category of gas. leaders in the gas market. EPDK last year paved the way for one-off pipeline imports of gas under new regulations to allow more affordable and flexible supply. The first capacity allocation via the electronic platform operated by EPDK was made in September and the first real gas imports by pipeline were made into Turkey from the Malkoclar entry point on the border with Bulgaria. Last year, the country’s gas consumption amounted to 48.2 billion cubic meters, up about 6.5 percent from the previous year. Turkey imported 48 billion cubic meters of its gas consumption, while domestic production reached 441 million cubic meters in 2020.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos