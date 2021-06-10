Comprehensive plan prepared to end poverty: PM – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the government has formulated a comprehensive strategy to lift the poor and weaker segments of society out of poverty through wealth creation and improved purchasing power of people.

Chairing a meeting of the Kamyab Pakistan program, he cited the examples of China and India and said that unlike India which had failed, China had succeeded in lifting millions of people out of poverty over the years. Last 30 years.

Besides providing financial assistance to disadvantaged segments of society, the government’s top priority is to empower people economically, he added. During an informal briefing, an adviser to the prime minister told media that the government cannot reduce inflation but is taking steps to improve the purchasing power of the common man. We cannot return the prices to their previous place, but we can improve the purchasing power of the people so that inflation does not affect them, he said.

Prime Minister Khan said the government has taken a number of measures to improve the purchasing power of people as a considerable amount of Rs.1100 billion has been given to farmers and the agricultural sector in the form of subsidies. which benefited 70% of the country’s population. living in rural areas.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Prime Minister’s Special Assistants Waqar Masood and Usman Dar, retired Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Chairman, Lieutenant General Anwar Ali Haider, Habib Chairman Bank Sultan Ali Alana, President of Punjab Bank Zafar Masood and relevant senior officials and stakeholders.

Imran opens Ehsaas One Window Center

The meeting was briefed on the Kamyab Business, Kamyab Kissan and Kamyab Hunarmand programs and wholesale loans for low cost housing programs under the Kamyab Pakistan Housing project in the Kamyab Pakistan program.

On the instructions of the Prime Minister, the government has consolidated all youth-related programs under the aegis of the Kamyab Pakistan program.

The meeting was informed that the Kamyab Pakistan program would play an important role in improving economic activities in the country and empowering people in terms of employment.

Under the program, applicants will benefit from commercial loans, low-cost housing and large-scale agricultural housing, which will not only provide employment opportunities but, in addition to promoting business activities, will also help reduce poverty, stimulate GDP growth and strengthen the banking sector.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a statement that all high-frequency data showed an improving economy and the growth rate was estimated to be around 3.94 percent.

He said the PTI government inherited a high level of debt service of more than $ 10 billion per year, mainly due to the increase in external borrowing ($ 49.76 billion), in particular short-term and expensive commercial loans ($ 17 billion) from the PML-N government.

In the current fiscal year, the government had to repay about $ 10.36 billion in external loans, including principal and interest payments, while expected inflows were estimated at $ 14.37 billion. dollars, he added.

In the first 10 months of fiscal year 2020-21, the government repaid $ 7.52 billion, including $ 6.31 billion in principal and $ 1.21 billion in interest payments. In order to meet its various obligations, the government borrowed $ 10.5 billion in the form of program and project loans during the same period. Thus, the net inflow of foreign loans is $ 2.98 billion. In addition, the government has also repaid $ 2 billion to Saudi Arabia in the current fiscal year. As a result, real net inflows declined further to just $ 0.98 billion, the minister said.

Ehsaas One Window Center

Prime Minister Khan opened the first Ehsaas One Window Center on Wednesday. The center aims to provide the poor with services related to all components of the Ehsaas program on a single platform.

Soon, such centers will be opened in all districts of the country, said Dr Sania Nishtar, special assistant to the prime minister responsible for poverty reduction and social protection.

It is the basis of a welfare state, the prime minister said as Dr Nishtar briefed him on the center offering 20 services under the Ehsaas program.

Services include Ehsaas Hunar, Ehsaas Utility Store, Langar Khana, Waseela Taleem, Ehsaas Nashonuma, ATM for payment to Ehsaas Kafalat beneficiaries, One Woman One Account, Ehsaas Tahaffuz, Ehsaas Wifi Caf, Ehsaas Scholarship, Ehsaas office-free loan and Nad for biometric verification.

The Prime Minister, after unveiling the plaque, toured the center and interacted with beneficiaries of the Ehsaas program and officials. He also planted a sapling on the premises of the center. At the utility store set up inside the center, the Prime Minister was briefed on how this would help those in need.

During the briefing, Dr Sania told the Prime Minister that the One Window Center rests on several pillars, including Ehsaas Digital, the mobile app, back office and beneficiary policy.

She said the national survey was 91% complete and that after integration it would be accessible to all organs of the Ehsaas to enable them to determine a candidate’s eligibility and needs.

She said earlier that there was a gap in the process as agencies used different methods of eligibility and influential families enjoyed the benefits while deserving people were disenfranchised.

She said earlier that registering people with disabilities was a long and difficult process but that the database would make it easier and allow relevant agencies to know their needs like the wheelchair.

Dr Sania said via One Window Digital that frequently asked questions by people regarding scholarships, loans etc. would be answered in plain Urdu.

In addition, the mobile application would allow residents to locate the nearest Panahgah or Langar Khana.

The premier said scholarships offered by the provincial and federal governments should be consolidated into a single database for the benefit of students.

In addition, he said that the database to be developed on the basis of the national survey would help the government to know who was receiving Zakat.

He said the database would also allow the government to extend direct subsidies to people in need to enable them to purchase products at discounted rates through utility stores.

Posted in Dawn, June 10, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos