“Increase employment, not a beard” – Punekar News





Deval gadhvi Pune, June 9, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's beard is a lot of talk these days. Anil More, a tea seller from Baramati, asked the prime minister to cut his beard. Not only that, but More also spent a mandate of Rs 100 on behalf of PM. More runs a "tapri" called "tea house" outside a private hospital on Indapur Road, Baramati. Rummaging through Prime Minister Modi's beard, More said on Wednesday: "The country is fighting the Corona epidemic. People die in and out of work. If PM Modi is to develop anything, he should create jobs for the people. PM should increase vaccination instead of a beard. Read alsoPune: Women workers in unorganized sector will receive six months paid maternity leave More said: "The Prime Minister should speed up vaccination with health facilities for the population. He must ensure that the people's problems are solved. The PM position is the highest in the country. I send Rs 100 of my earnings to PM Modi for his beard. "PM Modi is a great leader and we respect him. Our intention is not to harm them. But the way people's problems are increasing due to the corona outbreak, it should increase employment for healthy people, "More added. "I have taken this step to draw the Prime Minister's attention to these demands," More said. Read also Pune Ring Road: Farmers in eastern Haveli Taluka threaten to block Solapur highway if Pune Ring Road crosses their farms He sent a letter demanding five lakh rupees for the families of those who died from Covid-19. Simultaneously, if the next lockdown goes into effect, an appeal has been made to pay Rs 30,000 for each family.







