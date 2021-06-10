US, Chinese Trade Officials Hold First Phone Call, Agree to Promote “Healthy” Relationships | World news





The United States of America (United States) and China have agreed to strengthen mutual ties in trade and investment, Bloomberg News Agency reported, citing a phone call between Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao and his American counterpart Gina Raimondo Thursday morning. In what is their first call since the start of the Biden-Harris administration, the ministers agreed to promote the healthy development of pragmatic trade and investment cooperation and exchanged views frankly and pragmatically on the issues. relevant and mutual concerns, according to a statement. by the Chinese government led by Xi Jinping. Sino-US relations remained strained for years due to close economic ties, hegemonic rivalry in the Pacific, mutual suspicion over each other’s political intentions, and global influence. Today’s phone call between trade ministers of two countries is part of an attempt to bridge these strained ties under the Biden administration and is the third of its kind this week, after the Deputy Prime Minister Chinese Liu He spoke with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Treasury. secretary Janet Yellen earlier. China appears optimistic about the latest attempts to normalize economic and political relations between the two countries. According to Gao Feng, spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, the country has started “normal communications” with the United States. The two sides agreed to pragmatically solve some problems for producers and consumers, and promote healthy and stable economic and trade relations, he said. The US statements, on the other hand, don’t seem so positive. While the Biden administration is committed to leveling out “significantly imbalanced” trade relations with China, parts of the US-China relationship are unhealthy and have, over time, been very damaging to the economy. American, said the US trade representative. Katherine Tai said the weekend ahead of an Asia-Pacific trade ministers meeting. Investors and market analysts are closely monitoring developments in the international sphere, according to the news agency, without so far being too enthusiastic about attempts at standardization. While it is true that the intensification of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries is a positive step that deserves to be highlighted, it is also true that any “game-changing decision or announcement” has not yet been made. taken. (With contributions from agencies)

