Multan Sultans vs Kings, match preview 16





Multan Sultans wicket keeper watches Karachi Kings’ Babar Azam play a stroke. Photo file

ABU DHABI: The second clash of the second half of PSL 2021 takes place today (Thursday) as the Karachi Kings face the Multan Sultans, who have so far performed poorly in the tournament.

The Sultans have only managed to earn two points out of the five games they have played so far. The Karachi Kings, meanwhile, are aiming for the top spot, with six points from their five appearances.

The weather should play an important role in testing player engagement. The Karachi Kings had a good run in the first phase of PSL in Karachi, winning three of their five matches. The Sultans, on the other hand, had only managed to win one of the five games played in the first leg of the tournament.

This is the second leg between the two teams, the first in Karachi having been played earlier between the two teams. It was a one-sided affair even after the Sultan put a gigantic total on the board, only to be comfortably pursued by the Kings, who won the game with seven wickets in hand and under 19 overs.

However, Karachi will be without Joe Clarke, who scored 54 of 26 in this game. Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian and Colin Ingram are also out of the Kings dugout, but the arrival of Martin Guptill will surely add value to the Kings batting roster.

However, they are more likely to depend on local talent Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan for their hitter while Mohammad Amir will be among the franchise’s key bowlers.

Sultans

The Multan Sultans no longer have Vince, Lynn, Afridi and Brathwaite among them, but Mohammad Rizwan is in top form and will be key for them, with Shimron Hetmyer and Rahmanullah Gurbaz for the teams hitting line.

Blessing from Muzarabani, a late inclusion in place of Obed McCoy and Shahnawaz Dahani will both be important to their pace while the spin duo of Usman Qadir and Imran Tahir have the ability to trouble any team. hitters around the world.

The Sultans, who are slightly ahead of the Quetta Gladiators on the points table due to a better run-rate, will look to improve their standing in the tournament.

History, however, favors the Karachi Kings who have won seven of the eight meetings between the two teams in PSL.

Players to watch: Mohammad Aamir, Babar Azam (Karachi Kings), Mohammad Rizwan, Shahnawaz Dahani (Multan Sultans).

Teams:

Kings of Karachi: Imad Wasim, Martin Guptil, Babar Azam, Mohammad Aamir, Thisara Perera, Amir Yamin, Chadwick Walton, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Danish Aziz, Najebullah Zadran, Arshad Iqbal, Qasim Akidiram, Abbot Afr, Noor Ahmed and Mohammad Haris.

Sultans of Multan: Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohail Tanveer, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shahn Masood, Johnson Charles, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan, Suhaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shahnawaz Umari Khan, Imranan Khan. Blessing of Muzarabani, Asif Afridi, Waseem Mohammad and Hammad Azam.

March starts at: 6:00 PM PST

