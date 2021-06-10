Strike and rallies organized across Sindh following crackdown on demonstrators in Bahria city





ANI | Update: June 10, 2021 at 9:56 am IST

Karachi [Pakistan], June 10 (ANI): Following the crackdown on protesters in the city of Bahria in Karachi (BTK), Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM) called a strike, rallies across Sindh on Tuesday. They were protesting against BTK’s “illegal acts” for the dismantling of old villages to occupy the lands of Sindh. Right-wing group JSQM organized the protest on Sunday, Dawn reported. The land grabbing protest against BTK turned violent on Sunday as fast food franchises, several vehicles, a showroom and two estate agents’ offices were set on fire and police resorted to gas bombardments tear gas and rubber bullets.

JSQM chairman Sanan Khan Qureshi and many of his party colleagues had been arrested the day before for violent assault, subversion and arson by Imran Khan’s government.

The government led by Imran Khan in the name of development seized the lands of Sindh. Through the Defense Housing Authority (DHA), Island Megaprojects, Coast Belt Projects, Pakistan Army Cantonment Development, and other Bahrian megaprojects, the Punjabi establishment is in action to merge Sindh into the grand plan of the Punjab.

As part of a plot from Karachi to Kashmor, Bahria Town, DHA City and other megaprojects were launched to convert the Sindhi people into a minority on behalf of Pakistan.

In Karachi, markets, bazaars and shops were closed in Gulshan-i-Hadeed and several towns in Malir. Qureshi was reportedly arrested by police at his Gulshan-i-Hadeed residence after he and many other leaders, activists and workers were accused of violent attacks, subversion and arson that took place during a protest against the city of Bahria in Karachi, Dawn reported.

The strike call remained in effect in the town of Larkana as trade in major shopping centers was suspended until 3 p.m., Dawn reported. Protesters launched slogans against the arrest of the JSQM president as well as leaders and workers of other nationalist parties and groups. They deplored that on the orders of the BTK administration, the police jailed many demonstrators for terrorism and arrested dozens of them. The leaders said the police action caused a wave of resentment among the people of Sindh. “We still don’t know where Sanan Qureshi is,” they said, and called for his immediate release along with all those arrested by police. They demanded the withdrawal of all cases filed against them, Dawn reported. JSQM activists staged a protest rally in Jacobabad against the arrest of their party leader. They said they feared for Qureshi’s life because JSQM founding chairman Bashir Khan Qureshi was also “killed in a plot,” Dawn reported. In the city of Tangwani in the Kandhkot-Kashmore district, a strike was observed at the call of the party. also got out of Masha Allah bus stop in Rahbar Chowk. Local leaders and activists from the Sindh Taraqqi-pasand Party (STP) also joined the rally. A strike was also observed in the city of Kandhkot where Sarrafa Bazaar, Shahi Bazaar and other markets as well as shops and other outlets in the area of ​​the clock tower and Shikarpur The road remained closed, Dawn reported. Activists from several nationalist parties organized a rally and held a demonstration in front of the press club in Dadu. Similar gatherings were held in Johi, Mehar, Khairpur Nathan Shah, Sehwan, Bhan Syedabad, Sann, Manjhand, Kotri and Jamshoro, Dawn reported. (ANI)

