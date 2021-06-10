Marine rubber, the pest, the main polluted seas of Turkey, expanding





Scenes in the Black Sea showed the spread of sea gum (sea slime) after it spread in the Sea of ​​Marmara amid intense government efforts to combat its spread, in which the opposition criticized the failure of government agencies to reduce pollution. This morning, Wednesday morning, fishermen in Vatsa County in the Black Sea state reported Ordu die Chewing gum buildup in the waters off Yalky port, causing experts to fear that the chewing -gum does not grow considerably, like the Black Sea. , if the Sea of ​​Marmara dies, the necessary precautions are not taken in time. . Sea slime Sea gum, also known as “sea slime,” is a microscopic algal bloom called phytoplankton. The thick, sticky and viscous layer contains a variety of microorganisms and is formed by the increase in sea water temperature due to global warming, calm sea and pollution. .

For his part, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country will partially clean up the entire Sea of ​​Marmara by making it a protected area against the threat posed by marine rubber. “By declaring the whole Sea of ​​Marmara a protected area, using the latest technology to bring our sewage treatment plants and taking all other necessary measures, we will clean up the Sea of ​​Marmara,” Erdogan said in a speech on Wednesday. in front of his party’s parliament. block. Erdogan also confirmed that the AKP parliamentary group is considering setting up a commission of inquiry on the topic of marine rubber in the Sea of ​​Marmara.

Turkey launched its largest and most comprehensive sea clean-up campaign to date to save the Sea of ​​Marmara from a rubber epidemic on Tuesday. The government’s 22-point action plan to eradicate surplus chewing gum is being planned by several relevant ministries, NGOs and coastal communities in coordination with federal states to be implemented jointly.

Opposition leader Meral Aksener criticized the government for not doing enough to protect the environment.

Aksener said on Wednesday addressing his party’s parliamentary bloc: “There is a government that does not protect their trees, forests and seas. I warned of an expected earthquake in the Sea of ​​Marmara and Istanbul, we will not allow it. “Inexpensive canal (Istanbul canal project). This project is not a project, it is a flight plan. She stressed that the problem of “sea mud” in the Sea of ​​Marmara was not a new incident, as it only happened in 2007 and could only be resolved within two years.

Aksener has repeatedly criticized the late reaction of the Erdogan government to the problem: “When it reappeared, the scientist alarmed the relevant authorities, in particular the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization, what did the ministry do? “ The government has also been criticized for its insistence on building the Istanbul die Opposition Canal due to the possible impact on die considered the controversial environment.

