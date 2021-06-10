Virginia governor’s race is a battle of legacies: Trump and Terry





Democrats will try to bring up Trump, said George Allen, the former Republican governor and senator. But I don’t think that will be the problem with this campaign.

These are the battle lines for Joe Bidens’ first statewide competitive presidential election: Democrats are eager to nationalize the race, with Trump still injecting himself into the nation’s political arena, while the Democrats are eager to nationalize the race. Republicans are trying to refocus the contest on state and local issues.

But McAuliffes ‘return candidacy is also based on voters’ positive feelings about his tenure, he touted his accomplishments, along with those of his Democratic successor, in his victory speech on Tuesday, as well as a bet that the Bidens’ early popularity will propel Democrats here, a year after winning Virginia by 10 points.

Meanwhile, Trump’s tenure in the White House has been a disaster for the Virginia GOP. Ralph Northam, the outgoing governor, crossed by Republican Ed Gillespie in the 2017 gubernatorial contest, in four years of top-down Democratic victories in the poll.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam gestures during briefing at Capitol Hill in Richmond, Virginia | Steve Helber / AP Photo

Conservatives argue this year will be different: With Trump out of the ballot and Republicans out of power in Richmond and Washington, they say voters are ready for a change. And the GOP is eager to prove that the Trump-era drag in the country’s suburbs, which has reduced the prospects for parties in states with a demographic profile of Virginia, is reversible. An internal Youngkin campaign poll, taken last week ahead of the Democratic primary and shared first with POLITICO, places him behind McAuliffe in the polls’ margin of error in a head-to-head clash, from 48% to 46%.

McAuliffe, however, did not back down from his previous tenure, as well as the four years of Northams administration. Camp McAuliffe’s first digital general election ad highlights his economic record while continuing to tie Trump to Youngkin.

I think it is necessary for us to point out that Governor McAuliffe and Governor Northam, over the past eight years, have produced one of the most progressive terms of the Virginia government that we have ever seen, the Mayor of Richmond Levar Stoney, McAuliffes campaign co-chair, said. Don’t be surprised if we point out that, however, this election is about the future.

The campaign is also betting that Bidens’ popularity in the state will lift all Democratic boats.

Having President Biden in the White House is an asset, Stoney continued. President Biden was the person who righted the ship, got shot and worked on our recovery, investing in our infrastructure and I think that’s a perfect record to race in November.

McAuliffe told CNN on Tuesday night that he spoke to Biden shortly after being declared the winner and that the president said he was very much in favor of helping his campaign.

McAuliffe’s aides say his landslide primary victory, garnering 62% of the vote in a five-a-side race, shows he can replicate the same coalition of voters that propelled Biden last year, while also trying to urge Trump to get more involved in the race. McAuliffe said in an MSNBC interview Wednesday that he didn’t think Trump had the guts to come to the state and campaign for Youngkin.

After nervousness earlier on primary day over voter turnout, Democrats largely sighed with relief when all the ballots were counted. As of Tuesday evening, 488,000 votes were counted in the governor’s primary, down from the 2017 primary, but still representing nearly 90% of the turnout in a supercharged face-to-face between Northam and the more progressive former representative Tom Perriello.

But some on the left are still concerned that political exhaustion could decrease turnout in November, making the race a tougher victory for McAuliffe.

Virginia is a deeply blue state when Donald Trump is president, said Ben Tribbett, a Democratic strategist based in Virginia. I’m not sure there is anything other than a purple state when it isn’t.

Because of this uncertainty, Virginians from all walks of life expect the race to attract a historic sum of money, both because of the individual candidates and because it is the election. most competitive statewide this year. McAuliffe is widely known as a prodigious fundraiser, and Youngkin brings enormous personal wealth to the race, having already invested $ 12 million of his own money into his campaign.

It will certainly be the most expensive gubernatorial race in Virginia history, said state Republican Party Chairman Rich Anderson, adding that he expected many outside groups to s ‘also imply.

Democrats, meanwhile, are rallying behind the ticket of all establishments across the spectrum. Former State MP Jennifer Carroll Foy and State Senator Jennifer McClellan, who gathered just over 30% of the vote on Tuesday, pledged to back McAuliffes’ general election candidacy in their post-election statements .

Democratic gubernatorial candidates Jennifer Carroll Foy, left, and Jennifer McClellan, right. | Steve Helber / AP Photo

While McAuliffe has made education and recovery one of the main issues of the Covid-19 campaign, progressives are calling on him to go deeper into healthcare and organized labor laws in his platform. The Virginia State Legislature has already adopted a number of progressive policies since Democrats toppled State House in 2019, including the expansion of Medicaid and the passage of its own version of the law. voting rights to increase access to the ballot.

Keeping those policies in place, however, will depend on whether Democrats maintain control in Richmond. The battle for the state House of Delegates is expected to be intense following the overthrow of the chamber two years ago. One more wrinkle: the election is taking place on the lines of the map of the last decades, after the long delay in the publication of redistribution data, opening up the possibility that there could be three consecutive years of legislative elections.

The gains Democrats have made in recent years depend on Terry’s shoulders, said Nick Rathod, a Virginia-based Democratic strategist.

He will have to call back [progressive voters] of what is at stake.

Youngkin also tries to separate the progressives from McAuliffe. One of the two commercials he ran immediately after McAuliffe’s victory in the primary was one that featured Carroll Foy’s criticism of the former governor extensively throughout the primary, opening up to former delegate saying McAuliffe does not inspire and fail the state.

Carroll Foy also warned that Democrats need more than an anti-Trump message to win the state. I think that’s fair, because Trump backed Glenn Youngkin, she said in an interview at a polling station in Northern Virginia on Tuesday, before the ballots were counted. But I think directing with this story is wrong. Attack tactics alone will not be enough. We need to let people know what our positive outlook is for Virginia.

