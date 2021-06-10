Chinese police arrest left-wing Maoists ahead of ruling party’s centenary

Authorities in eastern Shandong province arrest Maoist activists ahead of centenary celebrations of the ruling Communist Party of China (CCP) on Taiwanese media reported.

Police in Jining City, Shandong, are carrying out nationwide operation targeting leftists in an attempt to “maintain stability” ahead of the politically sensitive anniversary, sources quoted by the Central News Agency said. (CNA) from Taiwan.

The operation, which began on , was carried out largely in secret, without any information being given to the families of the detainees after they were placed in solitary confinement.

Among them, Maoist dissident Ma Houzhi, 77, who was released from a 10-year prison sentence in 2019.

A retired professor from Qufu Normal University, Ma was jailed for establishing a Chinese Maoist Communist Party, defying the ban on registering new political parties under the CCP.

Other left-wing figures, including Liu Qingfeng, Fu Mingxiang, Hu Jiahong, Nie Jubao and Wu Ronghua, were arrested. Most of them are under 30, CNA said.

Several other people were reportedly summoned for questioning and then released, he added, citing Jining police as saying the arrests had “nothing to do with their promotion of Chairman Mao.”

Independent scholar Wu Zuolai agreed that the detention of left-wing activists is likely linked to the upcoming centenary celebrations.

The CCP fears all movements

He said that people who still support the late Supreme Leader Mao Zedong present a potential challenge to the CCP’s power.

“Some of those who still revere Mao approve of the rebel tactics used during the Cultural Revolution,” Wu said of a decade of political turmoil which has seen whistle-blowing “wrestling sessions”, kangaroo courts, beatings and more. summary executions, armed factional conflicts and the replacement of doctors and teachers by unqualified “revolutionaries”.

“They are likely to create instability for the CCP regime, so the CCP is cracking down on Maoists as well as rights and democracy activists,” he said. “The stability of the regime trumps everything.”

“They see any kind of social movement as a disruption once it gets a little bigger.”

Wu said the CCP feared that smaller social movements and non-governmental groups would eventually network and organize against it.

“They fear it will trigger something like the pro-democracy movement of 1989,” he said. “They are keenly aware of the growing discontent and a widening gap between rich and poor, as well as a large number of young people who have no real future.”

“They actually have a huge amount of data on the wealth gap, and they know there could be a tipping point for social unrest, so they’re going hard and fast,” Wu said.

Reported detentions come after the CCP canceled a conference of prominent Maoist ideologues scheduled for , the anniversary of the start of the Cultural Revolution (1966-1976), suggesting that CCP leader Xi Jinping is unwilling to allow the faction to increase its power base in a possible challenge to its leadership. base ”.

While many commentators have noted an apparent shift towards political practices and ideological tropes that echo the Cultural Revolution (1966–1976) under the leadership of the late Supreme Leader Mao Zedong in recent years, it appears that Xi is not. unwilling to give free rein to the real Maoists under his rule.

Mitigate criticism of Mao’s misdeeds

Maoist and left-wing websites and groups like Hongzhan, Practical Communism, Utopia, Mao Zedong Thought Banner, Mao Zedong Research Institute, The Protagonist, The Red Song Society had all said they would attend the canceled conference.

Political theorists said there were signs that CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping was moving away from a positive assessment of the late Supreme Leader Deng Xiaoping, whose economic reforms of 1979 are generally credited in the official account. for ushering in three decades of rapid economic growth. .

CCP officials have recently become a little less critical of the Cultural Revolution in public comments, according to Song Yongyi, a professor at California State University in Los Angeles.

“Will Xi Jinping reverse the official narrative around the Cultural Revolution? Of course he wants to do it, but he has to do it in a secret way, ”Song told RFA.

He said that Maoist leftists are potentially more attractive to the general public than the mainstream CCP because they are very open about what they stand for.

“Xi Jinping is very likely to sacrifice them [to stay in power]”Song said.

The Chinese Maoist left straddles both the established party and unofficial activism and, as such, is not a fully controllable amount.

Leftists, including dozens of young union activists who attempted to form an independent union at the Jasic Technology factory in Shenzhen in 2018, have been arrested, placed under house arrest and silenced under the “peacekeeping” regime. stability ”of the CCP.

Ma Houzhi was arrested in 2009 after trying to create a new political party, the Maoist Communist Party, which the CCP has never tolerated.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for charges that have not been made public.

Ma Houzhi and about 200 of his supporters across the country held a meeting of the new political party in Chongqing, seeking the protection of Bo Xilai, then CCP secretary.

Bo Xilai was sentenced to life in prison for corruption, 15 years in prison for embezzlement and seven years for abuse of power in .

Reported by Gao Feng for the Mandarin and Cantonese services of FRG. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.