PM Modi could have first in-person meeting with Joe Biden later this year

New Delhi, June 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Washington DC later this year. If the visit goes ahead, Prime Minister Modi would have his first in-person meeting with US President Joe Biden. The visit is, however, subject to the COVID-19 situation in India and the United States. Officials from both sides are holding talks and discussing the possibility of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States. The Biden administration recently shared a plan for the prime minister to visit the United States later this year. As the two sides continue to discuss the matter, a call would only be taken on the exact details of the visit after assessing the COVID-19 situation. India’s strategic ally needs US help to fight Covid-19, lawmakers say After taking office as president, Biden spoke on the phone twice with PM Modi. The two leaders also attended two virtual bilateral meetings. If the visit is successful, it would be the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders after the changing of the guard at the White House. Meanwhile, President Biden departed Wednesday on his first official overseas trip to Europe where he is expected to hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with more than a dozen world leaders and discuss issues such as COVID-19, the Afghan withdrawal and the security challenges posed by Russia and China. First Lady Jill Biden accompanied her husband on his week-long overseas trip as President of the United States. Several of Biden’s senior national security officials joined him on Air Force One as he took off from Andrews Joint Air Force Base on Wednesday morning. In addition to attending three G-7 multilateral summits in the UK, NATO and US-EU in Brussels, Biden is reportedly flying to Geneva for a bilateral summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. “Strengthen the alliance and make Putin and China understand that Europe and the United States are tight and that the G7 is going to move,” he told reporters at Andrews Air Base before moving on. board the presidential plane. Responding to a question, Biden indicated he had a plan to vaccinate the world. For the latest news and instant updates Allow notifications Already subscribed Article first published: Thursday, June 10, 2021, 9:19 a.m. [IST]

