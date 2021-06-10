Politics
Hong Kong courts find more than 700 guilty 2 years after protests rocked the city
HONG KONG – So far, 715 people have been convicted of charges related to the mass protests in Hong Kong that began two years ago on Wednesday, as authorities crack down on dissent under the controversial law on national security enacted last year.
More than a million people had participated in the protests, originally sparked by a bill allowing extraditions from Hong Kong to mainland China. Although the bill has since been withdrawn, mistrust of the authorities continues to simmer even as the government claims to have restored order to Hong Kong society.
A total of 10,260 people had been arrested in connection with protests as of late April, and 2,608 have been charged with riots, arson, violence against police and other crimes, according to Hong Police. Kong.
Hong Kong was once known as the city of protests, with locals taking to the streets frequently thanks to the high degree of autonomy granted to the city under “one country, two systems”. While unauthorized demonstrations are always against the law, participants caught red-handed usually get away with a fine.
But protests related to the protests are carrying increasingly harsher sentences, including jail time, in part in response to the radical, anti-establishment turn the 2019 protests took.
As the protests grew, Chinese President Xi Jinping quickly tightened his grip on the territory through electoral reforms and a sweeping national security law banning acts of treason, sedition, secession and subversion. So far, 109 people have been arrested under the new law. Many have been denied bail, which is highly unusual in the Hong Kong justice system.
Those convicted and serving prison terms include activist Joshua Wong and pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai. Many other figures, such as activist Nathan Law and former lawmaker Dennis Kwok, have fled to the UK and Canada to escape prosecution.
The Hong Kong government is now banning gatherings of five or more people, allegedly to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, essentially making protests nearly impossible. It also banned vigils for the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown on Friday for the second year.
“Hong Kong authorities are using COVID-19 as a pretext to silence the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” said Yamini Mishra, Asia-Pacific regional director of Amnesty International.
Yet public dissatisfaction continues to bubble beneath the surface. According to the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam had an approval rating of over 60% soon after taking office in 2017, but is now facing a figure lower than that of its predecessors.
Distrust of the government has impacted its policies, especially its fight against the coronavirus. Although Hong Kong began vaccinating residents in February, only about 20% of its population received an injection, well below the government’s target of 70%. There are concerns that some doses may expire before they can be used at the current rate.
“I don’t want to listen to what the government is saying,” said a woman in her sixties. “The spread of the virus has slowed down, so I will wait and see some more.”
A survey conducted from April to May by the Chinese University of Hong Kong found that only 25% of unvaccinated respondents planned to be vaccinated within six months. Many said they were concerned about side effects or did not trust the government’s explanations.
Unspoken resistance against the government is only expected to continue in Hong Kong as the territory heads to parliamentary elections in December and a leadership race in March. In a poll by a local newspaper, more than 60% of pro-democracy respondents said they plan to vote white.
