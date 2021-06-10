Erdogan: party demagoguery ahead of NATO summit, crucial bilateral talks with Biden





By George Gilson Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a meeting of his AKP party that he was not about to reverse Turkey’s steadfast positions on the southeastern Mediterranean or other issues during of his crucial talks with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit on June 14. . US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had already made it clear that Turkey’s geopolitical initiatives in the southeastern Mediterranean would be high on the bilateral talks’ agenda. At the NATO summit, we will discuss with our counterparts the items on our agenda. There will be no pullback, Erdogan said. Yet Turkish leaders appearing before a party audience are a far cry from the climate one would expect in the Biden-Erdogan talks. With his poll scores dropping, looming corruption scandals, the implosion of the Turkish economy, and the international backlash against his regional geopolitical incursions and his completely authoritarian regime at home, most analysts believe the Turkish leader is at the most perilous point of its 20-year rule and is hardly in a position to decisively influence the rules of the game. Biden has clearly shown Washington’s dismay over a variety of issues, including Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 missiles on the strongest possible terms. The fact that it took the newly installed US president three months to summon Erdogan, and only then to give him the terrible news a real diplomatic bombshell – that he had to recognize the Turkish-led genocide of Armenians, which was taboo for decades. Yet Turkey maintains NATO’s second largest army and remains a key regional ally of the United States and undoubtedly the difficult path to a modus vivendi press for both sides, even though Erdogan is more vulnerable than ever, and that will require compromise. -take. Erdogan said Ankara expects its NATO allies to respect our country’s sovereign rights. We will express our resolve on these issues. With multiple interventions, from the Eastern Mediterranean to Libya, Turkey has provided the most effective response to efforts to limit it to its coasts.







