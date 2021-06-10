Electronic voting machine to be presented to parliament next month: Shibli – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that the new electronic voting machine will be presented to parliament and for citizens to see next month.

He was speaking to the media after a seminar organized by the Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC) to celebrate World Accreditation Day under the theme Accreditation; Support the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The federal minister said using the voting machine in elections would bring transparency to the results. He expressed the hope that the characteristics of the voting machine would be approved by the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP).

Shibli Faraz said that with the economy on the right track, there would be no new taxes in the budget.

Despite the difficulties faced by the country over the past two years, Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team have stood firm, resulting in improved economic growth and exports.

The minister observed that approximately 3,500 to 4,000 megawatts of electricity was wasted due to faulty electronics. We can save 75% of electricity by standardizing electronic devices, he noted.

Earlier, speaking at the event, the minister said the Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC) could play a vital role in improving the quality of the country’s export items.

This institution could help bring Pakistani products up to international standards.

We must move Pakistan forward and make institutions functional by improving their efficiency and quality, he added.

The minister expressed his commitment to reactivate the 17 institutions under the ministry to ensure their contribution to the development of the country.

Posted in Dawn, June 10, 2021

