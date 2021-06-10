Mahfud reveals Jokowi’s take on insults to president

Jokowi submitted the insults article for discussion in the legislature.

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD has revealed the conversation he had with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) over the controversy article insulting the president in the Criminal Code. According to Mahfud, the conversation took place before he became coordinating minister and Jokowi answer is up to the legislator.

“Before I became coordinating minister and there was a controversy over whether or not the article on insulting the president was included in the Penal Code or not, I asked for Mr. Jokowi’s attitude,” Mahfud said. via his personal Twitter account, @mohmahfudmd, quoted Thursday (10/6).

Mahfud continued, at which point Jokowi responded by submitting him for discussion in the legislature. Personally, Mahfud said, Jokowi did not question whether or not the article was included in the Penal Code, as he was often insulted but never complained or made a complaint against it.

“The answer is’ it’s up to the legislature, which is advantageous for the state. For me personally, to enter or not to enter is the same thing, after all I am often insulted but I have never sued. ‘”Mahfud tweeted.

Earlier, regarding the article on insults against the president, Mahfud said that the statement that he had a different attitude towards the RKUHP article was somewhat inconsequential. According to Mahfud, the abolition and reinstatement of the article was carried out while he did not hold any government post.

“It’s a bit ridiculous. The removal of the article on insults to the president was done long before I entered the Constitutional Court (MK). I became a judge at the Constitutional Court in April 2008,” he said. Mahfud said via his personal Twitter account, @ mohmahfudmd, quoted on Wednesday (9/6).

Then, he also said, the new RKUHP had been approved by the House of Representatives (DPR), but in September 2019 its ratification was subsequently postponed. At that time, Mahfud said, he had not yet served as coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs.

“Before I became coordinating minister of the RKUHP, the DPR had already approved it, but in September 2019 the ratification was postponed in the DPR. Because now it is in the DPR, yes, just cross out article, ”Mahfud said.

Mahfud revealed that the content of the RKUHP was reworked during the era of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), from the era of Menkumham Hamid Awaluddin and so on. According to Mahfud, in 2005, while a member of the DPR, the Menkumham at the time informed the DPR that the government would come up with a new RKUHP.

“At that time, in 2005, I was a member of the DPR. The Menkumham informed the DPR that the government would come up with a new RKUHP. The team leader was Professor Muladi who worked under the SBY administration. “Mahfud said.

Mahfud posted the tweet in response to the download from the official Democratic Party Twitter account, @PDemokrat. The official Democratic Party account posted a beeita online containing a statement from its politician, Benny Harman, regarding Mahfud’s change of attitude.

DPR member RI @BennyHarmanID mentioned that when SBY was president, he couldn’t report insulting people with the phrase ‘buffalo’ in 2010. Because the article on insulting the president was deleted by the Constitutional Court when led by @mohmahfudmd, “wrote the @PDemokrat account.