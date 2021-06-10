Mahfud reveals Jokowi’s take on insults to president

Jokowi submitted the insults article for discussion in the legislature.
REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD has revealed the conversation he had with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) over the controversy article insulting the president in the Criminal Code. According to Mahfud, the conversation took place before he became coordinating minister and Jokowi answer is up to the legislator.
“Before I became coordinating minister and there was a controversy over whether or not the article on insulting the president was included in the Penal Code or not, I asked for Mr. Jokowi’s attitude,” Mahfud said. via his personal Twitter account, @mohmahfudmd, quoted Thursday (10/6).
Mahfud continued, at which point Jokowi responded by submitting him for discussion in the legislature. Personally, Mahfud said, Jokowi did not question whether or not the article was included in the Penal Code, as he was often insulted but never complained or made a complaint against it.
“The answer is’ it’s up to the legislature, which is advantageous for the state. For me personally, to enter or not to enter is the same thing, after all I am often insulted but I have never sued. ‘”Mahfud tweeted.
Earlier, regarding the article on insults against the president, Mahfud said that the statement that he had a different attitude towards the RKUHP article was somewhat inconsequential. According to Mahfud, the abolition and reinstatement of the article was carried out while he did not hold any government post.
“It’s a bit ridiculous. The removal of the article on insults to the president was done long before I entered the Constitutional Court (MK). I became a judge at the Constitutional Court in April 2008,” he said. Mahfud said via his personal Twitter account, @ mohmahfudmd, quoted on Wednesday (9/6).
Then, he also said, the new RKUHP had been approved by the House of Representatives (DPR), but in September 2019 its ratification was subsequently postponed. At that time, Mahfud said, he had not yet served as coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs.
“Before I became coordinating minister of the RKUHP, the DPR had already approved it, but in September 2019 the ratification was postponed in the DPR. Because now it is in the DPR, yes, just cross out article, ”Mahfud said.
Mahfud revealed that the content of the RKUHP was reworked during the era of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), from the era of Menkumham Hamid Awaluddin and so on. According to Mahfud, in 2005, while a member of the DPR, the Menkumham at the time informed the DPR that the government would come up with a new RKUHP.
“At that time, in 2005, I was a member of the DPR. The Menkumham informed the DPR that the government would come up with a new RKUHP. The team leader was Professor Muladi who worked under the SBY administration. “Mahfud said.
Mahfud posted the tweet in response to the download from the official Democratic Party Twitter account, @PDemokrat. The official Democratic Party account posted a beeita online containing a statement from its politician, Benny Harman, regarding Mahfud’s change of attitude.
DPR member RI @BennyHarmanID mentioned that when SBY was president, he couldn’t report insulting people with the phrase ‘buffalo’ in 2010. Because the article on insulting the president was deleted by the Constitutional Court when led by @mohmahfudmd, “wrote the @PDemokrat account.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit