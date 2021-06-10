Editorial: Warrior wolf turned panda: too little, too late!

By Fong Yuen

Xi Jinping chaired the recent Politburo meeting and invited propaganda scholar Zhang Weiwei to come up with a grand plan for China’s foreign propaganda. Enlightening members of the Politburo, Xi Jinping advocated emphasizing capturing the tone, which should be open, confident, yet modest and humble, and shaping a reliable, admirable and respectable image of China. He also stressed the need to widely promote China’s position, wisdom and approach, as a country as a capacity and responsibility to play a greater role in world affairs and contribute more to the resolution. joint problems of mankind with other countries.

Shaping this and promoting that, all just sing the same old tunes. The only slightly more creative idea is the sudden demand to be modest and humble, and to mold a reliable, admirable and respectable image of China. With this high-level face change, some foreign comments claim that the CCP’s wolf warrior diplomacy has now been adjusted to panda diplomacy.

The CCP’s wolf-warrior diplomacy arose out of a complete ignorance of the CCP’s domestic and international situations. The CCP believes that communist ideology had the chance to spread around the world, that the national force of the CCP had the capacity to be a world hegemony, and that the culture of the CCP had the tenacity to ascend the world for the sake of it. ‘influence. Zhang Weiwei even came to his three-way conclusion that the US doesn’t unite, the EU doesn’t obey, China doesn’t buy it. These errors in judgment are the source of the CCP’s extraordinary confidence that allowed the CCP to run wild under its drunkenness.

Universal value is the trend of the times, while communism is a depleted force, so how can the latter be widely used by the world? Even though the CCP has a strong national strength, the developed countries in the West have a solid base, and it only takes an awakening to be united, so how is the CCP going to become a world hegemony? The authoritarian culture of the CCP goes against human nature, so how can it resist the diverse and free cultures of other countries?

Time and time again, the CCP has found itself getting a tartar with its wolf warrior diplomacy, but it seems it hasn’t learned a lesson at all. Today the whole world has turned against her. Now that the walls are closing, the CCP is finally considering its wolf warrior diplomacy. To use a common Hong Kong expression: too little, too late!

At the start of the US-Sino trade talks, if the CCP had correctly assessed the strengths of both sides and adopted a pragmatic stance, the two would have achieved harmony, and there would not have been the series of decoupling that followed; When Covid ransacked the world, if the CCP had been kinder to international investigations, if it hadn’t blamed the US military for the spread of the virus, it wouldn’t have angered other countries so much; The EU had engaged in an argument with the United States, and if the CCP had not launched verbal attacks, the Sino-European investment agreements would not have collapsed. Now that the EU has turned its face, ASEAN is acting coldly, the US is doing all it can, there is no friendly face for the CCP. The wolf warrior is lost and wanders in a swamp.

If today to show another face, to suddenly act with modesty and humility towards the outside world, to show a reliable, admirable and respectable image, to be generous, gentle and friendly towards everyone, how can we be wasted? Wouldn’t that be a little disgusting? How would that maintain the CCP’s minimal dignity on the international stage? How to explain this to the little patriotic roses inside the border? What a grotesque switcheroo, yet there is no other option. Yet even with this, if the CCP is ultimately unable to break its current stalemate, wouldn’t all of this be in vain?

The hostility of Western countries towards the CCP did not stem from the diplomacy of the wolf warriors. Wolf Warrior diplomacy is a phenomenon rooted in the CCP’s ambition to be global hegemony. In foreign diplomacy, verbal quarrels are inevitable. Yang Jiechi was obnoxious in the US-China talks, while Blinken retaliated in the most calm manner. It is the most important thing to respect international rules, neither too humble nor authoritarian. You have to know when to step forward and when to step back. Just to go aggressively and meanly is just disgusting.

The CCP’s ambition is to be at the center of the world, to promote the Chinese model and Chinese solutions, and to liberate all of humanity. These are all ultimate threats to the existing world order led by the United States and other European countries. It also means that even if the CCP is ready to tone down its aggression and change its wolf warrior diplomacy, the United States and other European countries are unlikely to let it go easily.

In the entire history of the CCP, wolf warrior diplomacy had never been practiced. Take Mao Zedong for example, in the face of threats from the Soviet Union, he did not hesitate to ally with the sworn enemy, the United States, to fight the nearest enemy. He also proposed the Third World theory to gain allies. As for Deng Xiaoping, he intentionally embraced the United States emphasizing that any country friendly with the United States would do well in its economic development. In the days of Jiang Zemin-Zhu Rongji and Hu Jintao-Wen Jiabao, leaders kept a low profile and avoided conflict with the outside. The diplomacy of a country is public relations. There has never been a PR that has succeeded by offending others. However, if the country’s great policies are determined by the one and only, when the Almighty ordered Wolf Warrior diplomacy, no one would dare to oppose it. The entire government system is waiting for the Almighty’s amendment, while the Almighty is waiting for the United States to bend its knee to prove its wisdom. All this waiting has finally brought us here today, an irreversible and colossal mistake.

Whether the CCP truly renounces its wolf warrior diplomacy, only time will tell. Even if it is abandoned, it is not a resurrection. It’s certain.

