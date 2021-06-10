UK aid cuts question Boris Johnson’s pledge to double climate finance





In 2009, the UK and other rich countries pledged to increase climate finance to $ 100 billion a year by 2020 and agreed that this money should be new and on top of what they are already spending on aid. The pledge was aimed at preventing governments from reallocating funds from their existing development budgets to finance climate action, allowing advanced economies to offload these two different responsibilities, said Katie Gallogly-Swan, who works on climate policy with the United Nations Conference. on trade and development. In one Climate report 2018, the UK government told the UN that it is defining climate finance as a new, dedicated climate commitment that builds on historic levels of official development assistance and has not diverted funds from existing development spending. Former senior UN officials have said the UK now appears to be going back on its word. Promises made must be kept, said Rachel Kyte, a senior World Bank official at the Paris climate conference in 2015. The pledges of climate finance were not and should be before COP26 later this year. It is about respecting the indicated level of commitment and showing how it will be increased for the period to come. Last year, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said rich countries failed to meet the $ 100 billion climate finance target they set for 2009. Humanitarian organizations have warned that by cutting foreign aid, the UK was undermining efforts to get other countries to meet their commitments when they soon fail. UK aid cuts are already having a devastating impact on people living in poverty and most affected by climate change, especially women and girls, said Francesca Rhodes, senior policy adviser at CARE International UK. Many climate experts believe current climate finance targets are already too low. It is common knowledge that this $ 100 billion target is a farce. This is far from the expected investment needed to move to a low carbon future. And that’s also a far cry from the loss and damage that many climate-vulnerable states already suffer each year, Gallogly-Swan said. It is not a question of the generosity of rich countries, she added. This is a fair account of the differentiated responsibility that different states must assume in responding to climate change. A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: The UK remains steadfast in doubling our international climate finance to $ 11.6 billion over the next five years. While the seismic impact of the pandemic on the UK economy has forced us to make difficult but necessary decisions, the UK aid budget this year will still be over $ 10 billion.

