Tea vendor reportedly sent PM Modi 100 rupees to shave his beard

We got used to looking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his usual new long beard. However, one man in particular doesn’t appear to be a fan, at least he does.

A tea seller from Baramati in Maharashtra sent a money order of Rs 100 to PM Modi asking him to have his beard shaved, Lokmat reported.



PTI

Since the start of the pandemic, the unorganized sector has been hit hard due to the covid-induced lockdown across the county. The problems only increased during the severe second wave, leaving many people without a source of income.

Upset by the regular struggles, Anil More, owner of a small tea stand, had some advice for the Prime Minister.



Lokmat

PM Modi has grown his beard. If it has to increase anything, it has to be employment opportunities for the people of this country. Efforts should be made to speed up the vaccination of the population and efforts should be made to strengthen existing medical facilities. The Prime Minister must make sure that people are rid of their miseries caused by the last two blockages, “he told T.he New Indian Express.

He added that the prime minister’s position is the highest in the country and that he has the utmost respect and admiration for Narendra Modi. He said, without any malicious intent, that he was sending 100 rupees of his savings to PM Modi to shave his beard.



PTI

“I am sending him Rs 100 for my savings so that he shaves his beard. He is the supreme leader and I have no intention of harming him. But the way the problems of the poor are getting worse from day in and day out due to the pandemic, it’s one way to get his attention, he says.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, More also urged him to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who have died from Covid and of Rs 30,000 for families affected by the lockdown.

Read also :This book on how PM Modi has accomplished so much is a must read