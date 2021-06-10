Turkey wants financial and military support to secure Kabul airport





Subscribe to our Middle East newsletter and follow us @Middle East for news from the region. Turkey wants NATO allies to share the financial and security burden of its troops safeguarding Kabul airport in Afghanistan, a critical issue for the United States as it seeks to maintain a diplomatic presence in the city. “Staying in Afghanistan is not a responsibility that a single country can assume without support,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told public television TRT on Wednesday evening. “There is a security risk, but also a significant financial cost. You have to share it. “ The United States and NATO have already started withdrawing their remaining troops from Afghanistan, with a deadline of September 11, despite concerns about the stability of the Afghan government and the resurgence of the Taliban, who now control or dispute 50 to 70% of the country. Taliban Seek to seize power as US leaves Afghanistan, UN warns Securing Kabul airport is expected to be one of the main agenda items during a meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Brussels next Monday on the sidelines of the NATO summit. Turkey is NATO’s largest Muslim voice and has troops in Afghanistan in a non-combat role as part of the coalition supporting the Afghan security forces. “Discussions are underway” over who will be responsible for airport security and what the scope and extent of it will be, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday. Pentagon is considering the possibility of using warplanes or drones to support Afghan troops if Kabul or another major city is at risk of falling into Taliban hands, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing unidentified officials. Turkey has a long history in Afghanistan. The country’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, offered troops to Afghanistan’s King Amanullah in 1928 to quell an uprising by radical Islamists following the monarch’s decision to send Afghan girls to secular Turkey for schooling. Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE







