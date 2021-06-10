Former White House lawyer feared Trump’s treatment of Mueller inquiry “spiraling”





Former White House lawyer Don McGahn refused to join pressure from then-President Donald Trump to remove Special Advocate Robert Mueller for fear the situation would “get out of hand”, he told a House panel.

In a transcript of an interview Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee had sought to conduct for two years, McGahn admitted on Friday that Trump wanted him to tell Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein that Mueller had a conflict of interest and should be removed from the survey. Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“It seemed like an inflection point. It was time to put the brakes on and not call Rod to bring up this issue that the President had continued to raise with me. It seemed to me that it would be easier for me not to skip it. ‘call and take all the heat or fallout that there would be to cause, potentially, a chain reaction that I don’t think would be in the best interests of the president, ”McGahn said.

“If I passed the tone I heard on the President’s phone to Rod, Rod could do who knows what?” He could resign himself. Who knows what Rod would do? McGahn said shortly after.

McGahn also confirmed other information from Mueller’s report, including how upset Trump was when he found out Mueller had been appointed special adviser.

Mueller’s report quoted Trump as saying, “This is terrible. This is the end of my presidency.”

McGahn said Trump didn’t sound crazy at the time. “I don’t think at this point it would be considered anger. I think he felt, from my perception, that was bad news,” he said. .

He also recalled that Trump had told then Attorney General Jeff Sessions that he would have to resign for recusing himself from overseeing the Russia inquiry.

“You know, it’s not the kind of thing that happens every day. It’s not the kind of thing you would expect to happen,” he said, adding that it was ‘was a “potential rather historic moment here, where the president has a confrontation with his attorney general. It doesn’t happen every day. They don’t teach you that in law school.”

Mueller cited McGahn’s testimony to his investigators several times in his report as evidence of a possible obstruction. While Mueller chose not to accuse Trump of obstructing justice, he exposed Trump’s efforts to tamper with witnesses and affect the investigation.

House Judicial Democrats have subpoenaed McGahn to testify as part of their impeachment inquiry, but Trump’s White House and the Justice Department have fought to block his testimony.

The two sides reached a deal last month for McGahn to testify behind closed doors about the incidents mentioned in Mueller’s report.

Judicial Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, DN.Y., said McGahn had provided “first-hand testimony about President Trump’s increasingly uncontrollable behavior and insight into concerns that the former’s conduct president could expose Trump and McGahn to criminal liability. “

“All in all, Mr. McGahn’s testimony gives us a new look at how dangerously close President Trump brought us, in Mr. McGahn’s words, to ‘the point of no return,'” Nadler said.

Committee-ranking Republican Jim Jordan of Ohio noted that McGahn also testified that Trump told him to cooperate with Mueller’s investigators and that Trump never fired Mueller.

“Don McGahn said he observed no collusion with Russia, obstruction of justice and no criminal activity during his tenure as White House attorney,” Jordan said.

