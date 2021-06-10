Besieged China seeks greater technological autonomy

Author: Denis Simon, Duke University

One of the most notable aspects of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan is the new emphasis on technological self-reinforcement (keji zili ziqiang). During the Cultural Revolution, when China sought to dissociate itself from the West and follow a policy of self-sufficiency, self-sufficiency (zili gengsheng) has become an important ideological path chosen by the Maoist leadership. With the start of the reform and openness policies initiated under Deng Xiaoping from the 1980s, technological autonomy was largely abandoned in favor of a set of policies aimed at promoting greater integration of China into the economy. global and international science and technology ecosystem.

Even after China launched its 15-year medium and long-term national plan for the development of science and technology (2006-2020) and started a new political position built around the theme of indigenous innovation (zizhu chuangxin), connectivity with the international economy was still a central aspect of Chinese policy under former President Hu Jintao and current President Xi Jinping. Contrary to what many observers saw as a distinct inward turn, these efforts were primarily aimed at boosting the performance of China’s research and development ecosystem in order to generate more intellectual capital that China needed to boost its economy. .

With the onset of the post-2016 US-China trade war, which has always been more of a technology war than an actual trade war, the US government began to restrict the export of know-how and technology. advanced equipment to China, especially for semiconductor chips and equipment to be manufactured. advanced electronic devices. The Chinese government has likened it to stifling its future competitiveness and transitioning to a more innovation-driven nation. The Chinese government has apparently identified 35 choke technologies around which it feels vulnerable due to existing or potential Western controls.

The US restrictions have affected Chinese telecommunications companies such as Huawei and ZTE, as well as major Chinese semiconductor companies such as SMIC. Focusing on technological autonomy is not a choice, but rather the result of the feeling that Chinese leaders feel stuck by the United States and other countries anxious to slow the pace of Chinese technological progress.

The trend towards greater technological autonomy reflects the growing fears of the Chinese that they will be denied access to basic technologies, especially advanced semiconductor devices and the equipment to produce them. These chips are the building blocks of everything high-tech, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and advanced telecommunications.

China needs alternative sources of supply or domestic capacity to meet its own needs. Neither path is ideal: The United States continues to pressure its European and Asian allies to align with U.S. efforts to restrict technology exports to China and the development of technology capabilities. Such advanced production in China cannot be done overnight. . Xi urged Chinese industry to focus on building secure and controllable supply chains to overcome reliance on the West, but that won’t be easy to achieve.

China also plays an important role in the consumption and production of information-intensive products. It serves as a component manufacturer, as well as an assembler, sub-assembler and producer of many products containing high-end microelectronic components. It accounts for a third of the global demand for semiconductors, although Chinese producers can only meet 10% of this demand. If Chinese companies are forced to import and lack domestic sources of supply, they could be the losers in terms of the prevailing international division of labor.

In addition, limiting Chinese purchases of end devices, as well as relevant production equipment, would likely have a tumultuous impact on Western companies like Intel, Qualcomm and others who depend on sales in the Chinese market. While it is clear that China’s ability to buy devices on the open market will not be completely cut off, it is clear that the US government intends to deny China access to the more advanced items.

Placing China in a corner could produce serious reverberations. The Economist recently argued that Taiwan had become the most dangerous place on the planet due to the possibility of military conflict. Taiwan is home to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). TSMC supplies 54% of the global semiconductor market while SMIC and Hua Hong, the main Chinese foundry operations, supply only 5% and 2% respectively.

Boxing in China by restricting access to advanced semiconductor technology is a potentially risky path that could catalyze increased tensions between the two sides of the Straits, with the worst-case scenario being the invasion of Taiwan by the Chinese military. to enter TSMC facilities. While such a scenario is not likely at this point, the overall situation is fragile and the uncertainties have left all parties increasingly uncomfortable.

In the 1930s, the Japanese government felt a similar type of bottleneck as Western countries prevented Japan from accessing the natural resources and raw materials it felt it needed to fuel its industrialization. Japan’s subsequent invasion of China and parts of Southeast Asia and the attack on Pearl Harbor were prompted in part, among other factors, by Japan’s growing concerns about maintaining its path to modernity and economic prosperity. The development of the current situation has many parallels, except that the focus is now on advanced technologies such as semiconductor chips.

The imperatives motivating the Chinese leadership towards greater technological autonomy have the potential to push China further out of the mainstream of the global economy. If China were to achieve greater technological independence from the West, the world economy could fundamentally change. Whether China will feel compelled to go down this path remains uncertain as the world appears to move away from techno-globalism towards techno-nationalism.

Denis Simon is Professor of Chinese Business and Technology at the Fuqua School of Business, Duke University.